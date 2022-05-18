Global Sales Of Plant-Based Skincare Products Account For Just Over 11%, This Segment Is Slated To Surge At Around 10% CAGR Through 2031|Fact.MR Study

Demand for plant-based skincare products is expected to reach a value of US$ 683.4 Mn in 2021. As per Fact.MR, overall plant-based skincare products market value is expected to increase more than 2X by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.5% over the said period. Even though online sales of plant-based skincare products account for just over 11%, this segment is slated to surge at around 10% CAGR through 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Plant-based Skincare Products market survey report:

The Body Shop

L’Oréal S.A.

Bloomtown

FOM London Skincare

Unilever

Mama Earth

Estee Lauder

Procter & Gamble Co.

Clorox Co.

Honest Co.

Botanic Organic, LLC

Eminence Organic Skincare

The Hain Celestial Group

Key Segments of Plant-based Skincare Products Industry Research

Product Type Creams and Lotions Scrub Exfoliators Cleansers and Toners Essential Oil Balms and Butter Serums and Masks Makeup Removers Other Products

Customer Orientation Women Unisex Men Kids

Nature Organic Plant-based Skincare Products Conventional Plant-based Skincare Products

Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Stores Mono Brand Stores Specialist Retailers Drug Stores Online Retailers Direct Selling

Packaging Type Pumps and Dispensers Compact Cases Jars Pencils and Sticks Tubes Sachets Others

End User Plant-based Skincare Products for Residential Use Plant-based Skincare Products for Commercial Use



