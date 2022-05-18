Global Sales Of Plant-Based Skincare Products Account For Just Over 11%, This Segment Is Slated To Surge At Around 10% CAGR Through 2031|Fact.MR Study

Plant-based Skincare Products Market By Product Type(Creams and Lotions, Scrub Exfoliators, Cleansers and Toners, Essential Oil, Balms and Butter, Serums and Masks, Serums and Masks, Other Products), By Customer Orientation, By Nature – Forecast to 2021–2031

Demand for plant-based skincare products is expected to reach a value of US$ 683.4 Mn in 2021. As per Fact.MR, overall plant-based skincare products market value is expected to increase more than 2X by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.5% over the said period. Even though online sales of plant-based skincare products account for just over 11%, this segment is slated to surge at around 10% CAGR through 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Plant-based Skincare Products market survey report:

  • The Body Shop
  • L’Oréal S.A.
  • Bloomtown
  • FOM London Skincare
  • Unilever
  • Mama Earth
  • Estee Lauder
  • Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Clorox Co.
  • Honest Co.
  • Botanic Organic, LLC
  • Eminence Organic Skincare
  • The Hain Celestial Group

Key Segments of Plant-based Skincare Products Industry Research

  • Product Type

    • Creams and Lotions
    • Scrub Exfoliators
    • Cleansers and Toners
    • Essential Oil
    • Balms and Butter
    • Serums and Masks
    • Makeup Removers
    • Other Products

  • Customer Orientation

    • Women
    • Unisex
    • Men
    • Kids

  • Nature

    • Organic Plant-based Skincare Products
    • Conventional Plant-based Skincare Products

  • Sales Channel

    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Departmental Stores
    • Convenience Stores
    • Mono Brand Stores
    • Specialist Retailers
    • Drug Stores
    • Online Retailers
    • Direct Selling

  • Packaging Type

    • Pumps and Dispensers
    • Compact Cases
    • Jars
    • Pencils and Sticks
    • Tubes
    • Sachets
    • Others

  • End User

    • Plant-based Skincare Products for Residential Use
    • Plant-based Skincare Products for Commercial Use

