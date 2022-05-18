What Is The Electronic Design Automation Software Market Growth?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sept. 18, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Electronic Design Automation Software Industry Overview

The global electronic design automation software market size was valued at USD 10.20 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The market was impacted marginally due to the pandemic as the hardware supply was hampered due to logistic activities coming to a halt. EDA helps reduce cost as well as time concerning electric circuit designs. The software also helps eliminate manual errors subsequently favoring the market growth. Tech integration to the existing solutions such as machine learning to reduce design costs is also creating avenues for future growth.

The electronic design automation (EDA) software market growth is directly proportional to the demand for the semiconductor & electronics sector. Any new design undertaking by semiconductor manufacturers is expected to create opportunities for EDA vendors over the forecast period. However, in recent times the pandemic has impacted the EDA business considerably. This was primarily due to the pandemic instigated lockdown at the start of 2020 that resulted in the halt of manufacturing activities. This shuttering of factories delayed semiconductor design and production activities subsequently impacting the electronic design software market growth over the short term. Post pandemic an increased emphasis on automation of manufacturing processes is anticipated to create avenues for EDA software vendors.

Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are making in-roads in almost every sector out there including healthcare, electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defense. To improve the product offerings across the aforementioned industries, companies are integrating AI and ML into their products. These increasing implementations of the given technologies call for advanced electronic components and chips, thereby creating avenues for EDA providers. The integration of AI while developing software allows testers to deviate from manual testing with automated procession testing.

Growing demand for advanced electronic components particularly in the consumer electronics market has witnessed a massive uptick over the last few years. This ongoing demand for smart consumer electronic devices is expected to encourage IC providers to focus on circuit designs with the help of advanced EDA software. As such the industry has witnessed growing collaboration among electronic OEMs and IC manufacturers. This is expected to create avenues for growth over the forecast period.

Machine Learning Market – The global machine learning market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43.8% from 2019 to 2025. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are changing the way industries and humans work.

Electronic Design Automation Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global electronic design automation software market based on end-use, and region:

EDA Software End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Microprocessors & Controllers Memory Management Unit (MMU) Others

EDA Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

June 2021: Aldec Inc. declared a new product in the market HES-DVM Proto Cloud Edition (CE) which helps in prototyping.

August 2020: Synopsys, Inc. introduced a virtual prototyping solution for integrated electric vehicles. This new solution leverages the company’s other technologies such as Virtualizer, SaberRD, TestWeaver, and Silver, thereby enhancing the specific needs in developing an electric vehicle. The introduction of this solution is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the electric vehicle market space.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Electronic Design Automation Software Market include

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Mentor, a Siemens Business

Silvaco, Inc.

Vennsa Technologies

ANSYS, Inc.

Altium LLC

