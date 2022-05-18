Pet Wearable Market Growth Is Supported By Awareness Among Owners Regarding The Well-Being Of Their Pets

Pet Wearable Industry Overview

The global pet wearable market size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth is supported by awareness among owners regarding the well-being of their pets. Further, the pet wearable market has attracted considerable funding over the last couple of years for an array of technology-enhanced products for pets, including cameras and wearables. The industry is still in its initial stages of development. However, it is still characterized by increasing competition among key stakeholders and the threat of new entrants. The focus of OEM will be the development of products with the capability of efficiently collecting health metrics.

IoT will play a crucial role in driving market growth in the future. Transmitting real-time data concerning pet health to veterinarians or pet owners will be supported by the connectivity offered by these devices. The non-invasive wearable sensor system combining photoplethysmograph (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), and inertial measurement units (IMU) is used to continuously monitor the health condition of pets integrated with the wireless technology, and handheld devices can make pet health monitoring easier.

U.S. pet wearable market size, by technology, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Advancements in technologies including sensors, cameras, GPS, etc. will further elevate market demand in the future. Technology plays an important role in any electronic device, therefore any advancements in the aforementioned fields will be conducive to the growth of the pet wearables industry. Short battery life and high consumption of power may reduce the usage and adoption of the technology. Moreover, compliance with stringent government regulations is expected to hamper industry growth.

Pet Wearable Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pet wearable market based on technology, application, and region:

  • Pet Wearables Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • RFID
    • GPS
    • Sensors
  • Pet Wearables Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Identification & Tracking
    • Behavior Monitoring & Control
    • Facilitation, Safety & Security
    • Medical Diagnosis & Treatment
  • Pet Wearable Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

January 2020: Whistle Labs, Inc. announced the launch of Whistle FIT, a preventive healthcare tool. Whistle FIT enables the customer to monitor the pet’s food intake, activity, and key health behaviors to manage pet care.

December 2018: Wireless dog monitoring device manufactured FitBark collaborated with wearable technology giant Fitbit.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Pet Wearable market include

  • Avid Identification Systems, Inc.
  • Allflex USA Inc.
  • Datamars
  • FitBark
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Invisible Fence
  • Link AKC
  • Loc8tor Ltd.
  • PetPace LLC
  • Whistle Labs, Inc.
  • Voyce

