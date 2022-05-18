Global Organic Personal Care Market Size Is Expected To Reach $42.19 Billion By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sept. 18, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic Personal Care Industry Overview

The global organic personal care market size was valued at USD 19.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing concerns regarding the adverse effects of chemicals on the skin, such as skin irritation, dryness, and dullness, have been the key factors fueling the market growth. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of organic products has encouraged consumers to seek eco-friendly, sustainable, skincare products that come with greater product ingredient transparency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has drastically impacted the usage of chemical-free personal care products due to rising health, wellness, and sustainability-related concern among consumers.

Increasing use of online purchasing platforms by home-bound consumers is likely to upscale the demand for these beauty products. This factor has also paved the path for multiple growth opportunities for numerous industry participants. With more consumers focusing on their appearance, adopting healthier lifestyles, and overall wellbeing, personal care products are expected to become an integral part of their lives. Parameters such as chemical-free ingredients and green credentials are now a priority for many beauty product users. According to a survey published in July 2021 by Prodge-marketing company, more than 34% of consumers in the U.S. preferred buying organic beauty products over synthetic products.

Moreover, increasing investments in the research & development of products, coupled with the rising trend of herbal ingredient-based products, have encouraged manufacturers to launch new products. For instance, in April 2021, Refresh Botanical expanded its market reach to India by launching its product line formulated for sensitive, aging, and acne-prone skin types. The product line would include facial cleansers, toners, moisturizers, eye and face makeup remover, intensive serum, night restore the complex, and premium eye serum. These products would further be available for purchase at brick-and-mortar operations, retail shopping malls in major cities across India, and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Smytten.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made consumer attention gravitate toward online stores at a faster rate than ever. Witnessing such current trends, major brands in the market have been investing in providing a standout experience for customers in the digital space. For instance, in October 2021 Award-winning filmmaker, actor, and activist Olivia Wilde participated in an online campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with eco-luxury organic skincare brand, True Botanicals. This campaign showcased the unexpected duality of safe, sustainable skincare, and the importance of natural ingredients.

Such collaborations and partnerships are likely to influence consumers and convince them to buy certified products. Additionally, millennials who spend a lot of time on the internet have a high inclination toward trending online articles, product launches, and celebrity endorsements. According to Global Web Index (GWI) report published in June 2020 stated that on a daily basis online engagement of consumers increased during the pandemic on all social media platforms. Approximately, 63% of skincare buyers visited YouTube, followed by Facebook (56%) and Instagram (49%). All the aforementioned factors are likely to improve the digital performances of key brands in the market.

Lip Care Products Market – The global lip care products market size was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. Growing concerns related to prolonged sun exposure, dryness, premature aging, and lip darkening have resulted in an increased demand for high-quality products among consumers.

Market Share Insights

June 2021: SO’BiO étic, a beauty brand in France, launched its chemical-free beauty product line in the U.S. The new product range includes a hydrating day cream, organic brightening moisturizing cream, tone correcting serum, and organic cleansing foam.

April 2021: Lacaille Beauty launched its website and natural organic hair care product collection.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Organic Personal Care market include

Aveda Corporation

Burt’s Bees

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group

Amway Corporation

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Arbonne International LLC

Neutrogena Corporation

The Body Shop International PLC

Yves Rocher SA

