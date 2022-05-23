U.S. Fencing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Forecast to 2027

U.S. Fencing Industry Overview

The U.S. fencing market size was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The market growth can be attributed to increased spending on the construction of buildings in the country. The demand for fencing products and solutions is primarily driven by the need for security and demarcation of areas for improving protection as well as for increasing the aesthetic appeal of properties. The rise in demand for replacing and repairing large portions of the existing fence stock for residential applications is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Supported by a strong economy and a developed market, the U.S. market for fencing is anticipated to thrive in the coming years. Rising construction activities and demand for decorative home products are estimated to contribute to the market growth in U.S. Consumer interest in home décor and home improvement is further expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing incidents of a security breach is driving the need for safety and security.

Development of the real estate sector and increasing remodeling projects are expected to drive the demand for fencing over the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of products with varying designs, features, and colors, coupled with customizable solutions and products available in the market, further contributes to market growth. Fencing is widely adopted in schools, colleges, and industrial premises to enhance security and safety. Furthermore, governments, local and federal, are making huge investments in the development and restoration of parks and gardens, which, in turn, would drive the demand for fencing.

The market tends to be easily affected by price variations and supply of raw materials for the manufacturing of products. Increasing preference for the installation of high-value fences such as ornamental metal fences in U.S. is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and availability of low-cost, ornamental, and customizable fences are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. The use of new improved materials that are not only stronger and more hard-wearing but are also eco-friendly, is anticipated to be a major product trend in the coming years. Customers in the country are turning to these materials based on the advantages they offer in terms of performance requirements, preferences, and aesthetics.

Factors such as volatile raw material prices and energy costs are adversely affecting the market growth. Fencing manufacturers are required to pay high tariffs on electricity and gas, and these costs contribute to more than 30.0% of the fencing production cost. Several manufacturers focus on increasing the overall product cost with the aim of reducing losses. Furthermore, the development of multicolored and strong fences require additional metal supplies that are expensive and are also not available in abundance.

U.S. Fencing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. fencing market on the basis of material, distribution channel, installation, application, end use, and region:

U.S. Fencing Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Metal Aluminum Steel Others

Wood

Plastic & Composite

Concrete

U.S. Fencing Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Online

Retail

U.S. Fencing Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Do-It-Yourself

Contractor

U.S. Fencing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Residential

Agricultural

Industrial

U.S. Fencing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Government

Petroleum & Chemicals

Military & Defense

Mining

Energy & Power

Transport

Others

U.S. Fencing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

September 2020: Bekaert and Almasa SA signed an agreement to merge Proalco SAS, a subsidiary of Bekaert, with Almasa SA’s steel wire activities to combine the resources and expertise in offering new and existing steel wire products and solutions to the customers.

