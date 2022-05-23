Automotive Fog Light Market Is Further Expected To Value Around Us$ 2,699.2 Mn By 2022 End

Product Innovations in Automotive Fog Light Market Go Beyond the Idea of Safety

Besides the idea of safety and security, manufacturers operating in automotive fog light market are also concentrating to make their products handy than ever before with easy access.

For instance- Philips X-tremeVision LED fog lights have been designed as an easy plug-and-play upgrade of the conventional fog lights, which is a great approach to enhancing stronghold in the automotive fog light market.

Popular late-model vehicles from Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Lincoln have been adopting products like this for adding to the aesthetics of their offerings, thereby diversifying the growth of automotive fog light market.

Of late, a technology called ‘SafeBeam’ is rapidly refurbishing the products of the automotive fog light market. It helps to make sure that the light emitted is directed onto the roads and not into the eyes of the oncoming drivers, which is imperative to avoid fatal accidents.

Drivers to Seek for an Explicit View of Roads, Makes White Fog Lights Highly Remunerative in Automotive Fog Light Market

White fog lights are foreseen to be the most sought-after in the automotive fog light market for the stakeholders to focus on.

The demand for white fog sales in the automotive fog light market tends to witness a drastic upturn and is poised to register the highest CAGR through 2022 in the automotive fog light market.

This demand for white fog lights in the automotive fog light market can be credited to curtailment in glares produced by white fog lights, which facilitates the drivers to have a crystal clear view of the roads.

Trailing white fog lights, the blue fog lights will flourish as the second most attractive color emission type in the automotive fog light market. Revenues amassed from blue fog lights are poised to account for a major chunk of automotive fog light market share.

Additional Questions Answered

  • How does an in-depth analysis of the parent market help in contemplating dynamics of automotive fog light market?
  • What are some of the niche industry diversifications making a debut in the automotive fog light market?
  • How will market participants’ behavior impact the growth clip of automotive fog light market?
  • What are some of the prominent sustainability strategies adopted by key players of automotive fog light market?

Competitive Landscape

  • General Electric Company
  • Valeo SA
  • OSRAM Light AG
  • HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
  • Warn Industries Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Phoenix Lamps Limited
  • Flex-N-Gate Corporation

