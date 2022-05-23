Vaccine Transport Carrier Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-May-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Prominent Key players of the Vaccine Transport Carrier Market survey report

Sintex Plastic Technology

Cyro Scientific Systems Pvt Ltd.

Blowkings India

GPC Medical Ltd.

Apex International

B medical systems

Panasonic Healthcare

American biotech supply

Thermo Fischer scientific

Arctiko global

Qingdao Leff

Intelsius

Key Segmentation of Vaccine Transport Carriers

By Product Type Active coolers Passive coolers

Passive carriers can be further classified by the type of pack used Passive carriers with frozen ice packs Passive carriers with conditioned ice-packs Passive carriers with cool water packs Passive carriers with warm water packs

By Performance Long Range-30 hours Short Range-15 hours

By number of Ice, packs require 2-4 4 & above

By Mobility Stationary Vaccine transport carriers Mobile vaccine transport carriers

By Region APAC North America Latin America MEA Europe

By End-user Hospitals & clinics Ambulances Research centers & Medical laboratories Pharmacies Blood banks



