Low Foam Surfactants Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend forecast period of 2019-2027

New York, United States, 2022-May-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Surfactants are surface active compounds that are commonly used in cleaning detergents. These surfactants help speed up the process of removing dirt trapped on a surface. Low foam surfactants are commonly preferred, owing to their fast wetting property, and low dynamic surface tension with the formation of low foam. Moreover, low foam surfactants are highly durable and sustainable, further increasing their demand in the market.

According to a new study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global low foam surfactants market is projected to witness a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for low foam surfactants for extensive use in various end-use industries such as paints, personal care, and textiles.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31344

Key Takeaways of Low Foam Surfactants Market Study

The low foam surfactants market is expected to witness high growth, owing to their features such as superior coating with high durability and performance. Also, as the need for greener and sustainable surfactants is increasing globally, and therefore, to meet this demand, companies are focusing on manufacturing low foam surfactants with the help of biodegradable and herbal compounds.

Based on product type, non-ionic low foam surfactants are anticipated to hold prominent market share over the forecast period. Non-ionic surfactants can be used in flexible temperatures without compromising on their functional properties.

On the basis of application, low foam surfactants find use in home care applications such as dishwasher detergents, floor cleaners, carpet cleaners, laundry detergents, and various other types of fabric softeners. Moreover, for personal care, they are well suited due to their conditioning and foaming, antimicrobial, essential preservative, and mild detergency properties.

“APAC has highly enriched and ample feedstock, along with other raw materials that are required for the production of bio-based surfactants. This is estimated to allow manufacturers in the low foam surfactants market in the region produce quality eco-friendly products,” says a PMR analyst.

Get a Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert- sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Low Foam Surfactants Market: Competition Scenario

Players in the low foam surfactants market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, patents, and event participation. A few market giants are Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Clariant AG, and AkzoNobel N.V., among others. These companies have implemented organic and inorganic growth strategies in history, and have strengthened their global market position to new levels.

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market Landscape

Global low foam surfactants market growth is majorly driven by the development of end-use industries and increasing need for greener and sustainable surfactants. Demand is estimated to surge from APAC and North American, as a result of increasing awareness for cleaning and cleanliness in industries, institutes, and various corporate and government offices. Moreover, industrial development in these regions favors various other chemical industries, including surfactants, thus creating abundant growth opportunities for the low foam surfactants market, globally.

How is This Report Beneficial?

A new market research study by Persistence Market Research on the global low foam surfactants market offers global industry analysis of 2013–2018 and market forecasts for 2019–2027, based on product type, application, and region. The report provides vital actionable insights about ongoing market trends, dynamics, value chain outlook, cost structure, and various key facts and figures about the global low foam surfactants market. Moreover, it also elaborates upon key indicators of market growth such as compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, and incremental $ opportunity in the global low foam surfactants market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31344

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

USA

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com