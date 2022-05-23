Opportunity Assessment of Non Wovens Market Reveals Profitable Avenues for Manufacturers

Growth of the global nonwoven fabric market is mainly supported by increasing investments in the textile industry in various countries across the globe. Nonwoven fabrics are preferred in many textile and automotive applications, owing to their various advantages over other materials, such as lightweight, comfort of use, and many others. In addition to this, the continuously increasing global population is creating huge demand for various personal care products, which is subsequently boosting the growth of the global nonwoven fabric market.

A study done by PMR concludes that, the nonwoven fabric market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 92 Bn by the end of 2030, expanding at a healthy CAGR of around 7% over the forecast years (2020–2030).

Request for Free Sample Report of “Non Wovens Market” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11488

Key Takeaways of Nonwoven Fabric Market Study

The drylaid technology segment is estimated to hold a lion’s share in the nonwoven fabric market, owing to its wide usage in disposable caps, masks, scrub suits, and shoe covers, drapes, wraps and packs, sponges, dressings and wipes, bed linen, contamination control gowns, examination gowns, and others.

By application, the personal care segment is estimated to develop at a relatively high CAGR during the forecast years. Due to high demand for disposable diapers and female care products for routine applications, the segment is estimated to remain crucial driver for the global nonwoven fabric market.

On the basis of material, the polypropylene (PP) segment is projected to hold more than two-third market share over the forecast period, owing to its various benefits such as high tensile strength and low density.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having a positive impact on the nonwoven fabric market, owing to the sudden rise in the demand for medical and industrial protective apparel across the world.

pandemic is having a positive impact on the nonwoven fabric market, owing to the sudden rise in the demand for medical and industrial protective apparel across the world. Owing to increasing investment in the textile, construction, and medical sectors, and the presence of key manufacturers in the region, East Asia is estimated to hold a prominent share and remain dominant in the global nonwoven fabric market throughout the forecast period.

Request For Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/11488

“Enhancing product quality by assessing the environmental impacts in a product’s entire lifecycle is crucial, and will be a key to thrive in the nonwoven fabric market. As such, leading players are continuously focusing on providing products with less environmental impact at affordable prices,” says a PMR analyst.

Competitive Landscape of Nonwoven Fabric Market

The global nonwoven fabric market is identified as a highly fragmented market, as there are a large number of local and global players in the market space. Tier-1 players such as Avintiv, Inc, DowDupont, Toray Industries, Freudenberg SE, and Asahi Kasei Corporation account for around 30% of the global market share.

Upgradation of operational bases and investments in the research & development of new products in order to gain a competition advantage over tier-2 and tier-3 players has been the main strategy of these key players in the global nonwoven fabric market.

Highly Lucrative Opportunities in South Asia Market

The demand for nonwoven fabric is expected to gain high traction in South Asia in the coming years, owing to increasing investments in the construction, textile, and medical sectors. Governments of emerging economies such as India and China are encouraging private sector players to invest more in these regions. This, in turn, is playing a huge role in fueling the growth of the nonwoven fabric market in the region.

About the Nonwoven Fabric Market Report

The research report analyzes the total sales of nonwoven fabric on the basis of value (US$ Mn) and volume (KT), segmented on the basis of technology, material, application, and region. The nonwoven fabric market is projected on the basis of factors such as the medical sector outlook, healthcare spending by various countries, and construction industry overview.

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11488

Also, the report includes a competition analysis section that includes tier structure analysis, market structure analysis, competition development, and other crucial information about nonwoven fabric manufacturers.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

USA

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com