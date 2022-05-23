Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and Technology Landscape

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sept. 23, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Respiratory Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global respiratory protective equipment market size was valued at USD 22.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing awareness about worker safety and stringent government regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the industry’s growth. The demand for disposable masks in the COVID-19 pandemic surged significantly requiring manufacturers to boost their production capacity. Furthermore, supply chain interruptions resulted in a lack of raw materials, causing prices to skyrocket. EPR manufacturers also began producing revolutionary solutions to combat the pandemic, which boosted the industry’s growth.

Worker safety has gained prominence in various end-use industries along with sustainability. Various organizations, such as OSHA, NIOSH, and EPA, in the U.S., have updated the regulations making them more stringent, compelling companies to provide PPE. This is expected to result in an increased demand for RPE over the forecast period. N95 masks and surgical masks propelled the growth of the air-purifying respirators segment due to their widespread use by employees and workers across various sectors. An increase in employee safety training and focus on best safety practices are some of the key factors that are likely to have a long-term impact on the RPE industry.

Several governments have been focusing on infrastructure development through financial stimulus packages, which are expected to boost the construction industry worldwide. The growing infrastructure activities are likely to bring up chronic respiratory diseases, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), augmenting the demand for RPE. Manufacturing of RPE is highly capital-intensive owing to the high raw material costs and complex manufacturing methods. This has resulted in integration across the value chain by major raw material suppliers and functional material manufacturers to produce cost-efficient products and related accessories, discouraging new players and making the threat of new entrants low.

Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market – The global powered air purifying respirators market size was estimated at USD 2.39 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. The industry growth is expected to be driven by the emergence of various infectious biohazards and the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personal Protective Equipment Market – The global personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 77.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing awareness regarding hygiene to avoid transmission of pathogens in healthcare facilities is expected to drive the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

May 2020: Honeywell International Inc. declared that it’s new production line capable of manufacturing up to 4.5 million FFP2 and FFP3 removable face masks each month at its Newhouse site in Scotland, U.K.

April 2020: 3M partners with engine supplier Cummins Inc. to increase the output of filters used in 3M air purification respirators (PAPRs).

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Respiratory Protective Equipment market include

3M

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

Bullard

ILC Dover LP

DuPont

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Polison Corporation

Uvex Safety Group

Gateway Safety, Inc

