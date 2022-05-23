Blow Molded Plastics Market Opportunities, And Forecasts To 2028

Blow Molded Plastics Industry Overview

The global blow molded plastics market size was valued at USD 75.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing demand from the key application sectors including construction, automotive, and packaging, particularly in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for various pharmaceutical products, disinfectants, and sanitizers has increased. This, in turn, is driving the demand for blow molded plastics in medical applications. The segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than the consumables & electronics and building & construction segments.

There has been a surge of capacity addition in high-growth regions, such as the Middle East and Asia Pacific, over the last few years. These regions are creating a consistent demand for these types of plastics in addition to helping in reducing the overall manufacturing cost.

Manufacturers are demanding machines that can deliver higher accuracy, greater cost efficiency, and maximum flexibility to offset the significantly rising cost of production from several demanding application sectors, such as packaging, automobile, medical, electronics, and construction.

The market in Europe is expected to witness slow growth owing to various factors, such as stalled industrial output caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, rising unemployment, and debt crisis. However, a positive scenario across Eastern Europe, in terms of consumerism and manufacturing, is expected to drive the market.

Furthermore, the regional market is characterized by the presence of various stringent environmental regulations imposed by regulatory bodies, such as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and European Commission among other federal-level agencies.

Blow Molded Plastics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global blow molded plastics market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Blow Molded Plastics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Polypropylene (PP) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polyethylene (PE) Polystyrene (PS) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others



Blow Molded Plastics Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Extrusion Injection Stretch Compound



Blow Molded Plastics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Packaging Consumables & Electronics Automotive & Transport HVAC Ducts Air Intake Ducts Others Building & Construction Medical Others



Blow Molded Plastics Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

July 2020 : Berry Global, Inc. completed the acquisition of RPC Group Plc (“RPC”) to reduce the operational cost and integration in the value chain.

Berry Global, Inc. completed the acquisition of RPC Group Plc (“RPC”) to reduce the operational cost and integration in the value chain. November 2018: Krones, which is a filling and packaging equipment manufacturer, also includes blow molded machines acquired MHT Holding AG, a mold and hot runner supplier for PET performs, based in Germany. This procurement was done to enlarge company & rsquo’s PET value chain to meet the increasing demand from customers.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global blow molded plastics market include

Magna International, Inc.

International Automotive Components (IAC) Group

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Comar, LLC

Rutland Plastics Ltd.

Gemini Group, Inc.

The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

Agri-Industrial Plastics

Garrtech, Inc.

Creative Blow Mold Tooling

North American Plastics, Ltd.

Custom-Pak

APEX Plastics

INEOS Group

Berry Global, Inc.

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

