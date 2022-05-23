The next 10 years to witness a digitally topsy-turvy scenario in the Animal Healthcare Market at a CAGR of 4%

New York, United States, 2022-May-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The Animal Healthcare Market is likely to grow immensely at a CAGR of 4%. Physical health apps are gaining popularity. They are inclusive of calorie trackers, step-counters, and exercise and nutrition-based apps. These apps are to be at the forefront with regards to capitalizing on those having chronic ailments like high blood pressure, heart diseases, or diabetes. This would be a significant arm of the healthcare industry.

Animal healthcare is known to have become an emphasis area for numerous drug companies, of late. This specific market has become considerably more significant due to increasing instances of animal disease occurrence, combined with large-scale factory farming that needs excellent quality animal feed additives, hygiene management products, as well as vaccines.

Major factor boosting demand for animal healthcare is industrialization of the dairy and meat industry across the world. Moreover, rising zoonotic and foodborne diseases and increasing trend of pet adoption are additionally complementing market expansion.

According to a revised report published by Persistence Market Research, the global animal healthcare market was valued at US$ 36.1 Bn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Parasiticides are expected to contribute around 27% revenue share in the market by 2031, owing to increasing preference for animal care and hygiene.

Farm animals are expected to account for more than half of the global market share. Industrialization of the dairy and meat industry has led to increasing demand for animal-based products, adding to the market development.

Oral route of administration in animal healthcare is expected to contribute around 45% revenue share in the market by 2031, as it gives the highest level of drug stability and accurate measurements.

Among all the distribution channels, veterinary hospitals accounted for more than 35% of the market share in 2020. Different applications such as clinical toxicology tests, therapy, and clinical pathology will boost market expansion.

North America holds the highest share in the global market for animal healthcare, owing to the presence of big market players, high healthcare expenditure, and growing research & development efforts in the country.

Key players are focused on strengthening their clinical pipelines with discoveries of novel abuse-deterrent formulations and also through various acquisitions.

The market in the U.S. holds a big portion of global revenue at 30%, and accounts for more than 85% share in the North American market.

“Increase in incidence of infectious disease transmission in animals, growth in animal inhabitants, and rising adoption of companion animals are factors driving market growth,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Increased Funding & Support from International Organizations

International agencies such as U.K. Science have made major contributions toward global eradication of rinderpest diseases, and this has a major impact on controlling FMD and Peste des Petits in ruminants.

Other funding programs are often supported by the WHO, country-specific governments, and private humanitarian agencies. Stakeholders identify the need to prevent economic losses arising due to lack of effective vaccinations and instead take a proactive preventive dimension for animal healthcare.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the animal healthcare market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031. The research study is based on drug (anti-infective agents, anti-inflammatory & analgesic agents, parasiticides, vaccines, hormones & substitutes, nutritional products, and others), animal (companion animals and farm animals), route of administration (oral, parenteral, topical, and others) and distribution channel (veterinary hospital, veterinary clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

