Increasing Demand For Electric Lunch Box Market To Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electric Lunch Box market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Electric Lunch Box

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Electric Lunch Box. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Electric Lunch Box Market across various industries and regions. This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electric Lunch Box, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Electric Lunch Box Market.

Market Snapshot

Recently released electric lunch box market analysis by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows that the prices of lunch boxes have soared by nearly 20% over the period of FY2016-2020.

Prime reason behind inflated prices are inclination of working class towards fresh home-cooked food. However, in Q2 FY2020, prices declined by 4% compared to Q2 FY2019, owing to reduction in demand coupled with increase in inventory volume across regions.

Nevertheless, over the next ten years, demand for electric lunch boxes is projected to increase at a steady CAGR of 4.3%.

Key Segments Covered in Electric Lunch Box Industry Analysis

· By Type

Grid Electric Lunch Boxes Container Electric Lunch Boxes 2-container Electric Lunch Boxes 3 Container Electric Lunch Boxes 4-container Electric Lunch Boxes



· By Raw Material

Stainless Steel Electric Lunch Boxes Plastic Electric Lunch Boxes



· By Price Range

Below US$ 10 Electric Lunch Boxes US$ 11-25 Electric Lunch Boxes US$ 26-50 Electric Lunch Boxes Above US$ 50 Electric Lunch Boxes



· By Distribution Channel

Offline Electric Lunch Boxes Sold at Specialty Stores Electric Lunch Boxes Sold at Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Electric Lunch Boxes Sold on Company-owned Websites e-Commerce Sales of Electric Lunch Boxes



Competitive Landscape

According to the electric lunch box business research analysis provided by Fact.MR, Cello World, Girmi, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Haven Innovation, Jaypee Plus, Koolatron Corporation, Newell Brands Inc., SKG Electric Co. Ltd, and Tayama Appliance USA INC are prominent players whose sales outreach have been thoroughly described in the recently published report.

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on investments, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Some of the key developments are:

In Sept 2019, on the occasion of its 100th anniversary, Italy-based Girni launched a new household catalogue covering all new products to be launched over the coming years, which also include electric lunch boxes.

In Feb 2020, Kobwa launched its new electric lunch box product series, which can preserve fresh for longer hours.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Among the distribution channels, e-Commerce has been the fastest-growing segment owing to rise of the online sector over the past decade, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to experience high market growth at 4.7%.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market for electric lunch boxes over the decade.

Demand for stainless steel boxes is anticipated to increase at a higher CAGR compared to plastic electric lunch boxes.

China and Japan collectively account for more than 50% market share in Asia Pacific.

“Market players are expected to concentrate on product innovation and switch to eco-friendly materials for the manufacturing of electric lunch boxes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.



