Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market 2022 Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2031|AbbVie Inc., Eli Lily Company and more

Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market 2022

The global Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market is stipulated to witness a CAGR of 4% and reach US$ 194 Mn by the year 2031. Digital innovation is the buzzword. As such, digital health unicorns are coming up. Digital upswinging is thus expected to take the entire healthcare vertical by storm in the next 10 years. This would be the state of the healthcare vertical in the near future.

The Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market is expected to grow on an irreversible note in the next 10 years. The future scenario would be data-driven healthcare. This would, in turn, widen the potential for enhancing treatment options. With interoperability taking the center stage, program participants could access app blueprints, data templates, and security tools. Thus, the big data cloud would turn out to be kinetic. This would result in an upswing in the healthcare vertical going forward.

Ischemic optic neuropathy occurs because of a small vessel infraction of the optic nerve, and is a significant reason for impaired vision or blindness. Increasing utilization of newly approved intravitreal implants for the treatment of optic nerve disorders is expected to drive the market over the coming years.

With developing awareness toward eye-associated inconveniences that give rise to impaired vision, diabetic patients and the geriatric population in developed nations are believed to have a proactive methodology for treatment-associated difficulties instead of reactive treatment, which likewise supports the development of the market.

Drug manufacturing and leading pharmaceutical companies from emerging nations are significantly investing in research & development activities, new technologies, and infrastructure in ophthalmology therapeutics to capture a market share in the developing burden of eye infections.

According to a new report published by Persistence Market Research, the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market valued at US$ 187.7 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of close to 4% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Anticoagulants are expected to contribute over 47% revenue share in the market by 2031.

Anterior ischemic optic neuropathy is expected to account for more than 75% of the global market share. These neuropathies contribute 90% of the total ischemic optic neuropathies that occur worldwide.

Oral route is the most preferred route of administration, and is expected to dominate the market with a share of over 71% by 2031.

Among all the distribution channels, retail pharmacies accounted for more than 45% of the market share in 2020.

North America holds the highest share in the global market for ischemic optic neuropathy treatment, owing to availability of advanced treatment facilities and medical infrastructure for ischemic optic neuropathy treatment in the country.

The U.S. holds a big portion of global revenue, and accounts for more than 90% share in the North American market.

Key players are focused on strengthening their clinical pipelines through discoveries of novel abuse-deterrent formulations.

“Technological advancements in ischemic optic neuropathy treatment, increasing prevalence of optic nerve disorders, rising geriatric population, and increasing research & development activities are is expected to drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Increasing R&D Spending by Pharmaceutical Companies

Major pharmaceutical companies are aiming at developing improved drugs for ischemic optic neuropathy management. Moreover, few manufacturers are solely focusing on the development of drugs for the treatment of ischemic optic neuropathy with minimum side-effects.

Thus, increasing spending by leading pharmaceutical companies for the development of drugs with minimum side-effects is expected to propel market expansion over the forest period.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on drug class (corticosteroids, antimetabolites, anticoagulants, serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)), route of administration (oral and injectable), disease (anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and posterior ischemic optic neuropathy), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

