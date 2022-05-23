Patient Positioning System Market To Witness Surge in Demand Owing To Rising (use Adoption) : Fact.MR

In 2020 the global patient positioning system market was valued at US$ 1 Bn and is expected to increase by nearly US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2031. Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider has also predicted the global patient positioning system industry to progress at a modest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Market CAGR (2021-2031) 4.5% Global Market Value by 2031 US$ 1.5 Bn Market Value in 2020 US$ 1 Bn North America Market Share 40%

Key Segments of Patient Positioning System Industry Survey

By Product: Patient Positioning Tables Surgical Tables Radiolucent Imaging Tables Examination Tables Patient Positioning Accessories Other Patient Positioning Systems

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Others

By Application: Use of Patient Positioning Equipment in Surgery Demand for Patient Positioning Systems for Diagnostics & Imaging Demand for Patient Positioning for Cancer Therapy Others



This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Patient Positioning System Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Patient Positioning System market growth

Current key trends of Patient Positioning System Market

Market Size of Patient Positioning System and Patient Positioning System Sales projections for the coming years

Key Question answered in the Survey of Patient Positioning System market Report By Fact.MR

Patient Positioning System Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on Patient Positioning System Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

Patient Positioning System Market Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Patient Positioning System .

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Patient Positioning System . Patient Positioning System Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Patient Positioning System market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s Patient Positioning System market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Patient Positioning System market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

Post COVID consumer spending on Patient Positioning System market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report also offers key trends of Patient Positioning System market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Patient Positioning System market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Patient Positioning System Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Patient Positioning System Market.

Crucial insights in Patient Positioning System market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Patient Positioning System market.

Basic overview of the Patient Positioning System, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Patient Positioning System across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Patient Positioning System Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Patient Positioning System Market development during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Increasing research and investments by manufacturers of patient positioning systems and rising demand for improving healthcare infrastructure across the world are expected to strengthen market growth potential.

A leading name in biomedical vertical from Italy, Esaote announced its entry in the total body MRI industry with the launch of a system – Magnifico Open. The new launch is aimed at providing comfortable and efficient patient positioning, especially for claustrophobic and younger individuals.

In July 2021, A J Hospital & Research in Mangaluru, Karnataka, India, announced the installation of one of the most modern CT systems. The 128 Slice Dual Energy CT scanner is equipped with AI to optimise patient positioning and offering better assistance to technologists.

Boron’s neutron capture therapy (BNCT) treatment room at the Helsinki University Hospital is being developed to realize its full clinical potential by partnering with various industry leaders. The room will be equipped with state-of-the-art robotic patient-positioning systems.

The latest industry analysis and survey on Patient Positioning System provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Patient Positioning System market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Patient Positioning System Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Patient Positioning System Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Patient Positioning System Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Patient Positioning System manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Patient Positioning System Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Patient Positioning System Market landscape.

