Automation-as-a-Service Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031

Automation-as-a-Services is an on-demand service that allows companies to rapidly automate their business processes, increase productivity and efficiency. The service typically involves the identification of automation use cases, the development, testing, and deployment of automated solutions.
This services are usually designed to help manage an increasing number of daily personal and professional activities, by providing improved business process management and more.
The technology can also being combined with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Business Process Automation (BPA), allowing companies to greatly improve how business processes are managed, solved, and delivered. This service can be used to automate several business function including IT, sales and marketing, operations, finance, and Human Resources (HR).
The demand for Automation-as-a-Services is continuously increasing as companies are rapidly automating their existing and new business operations in terms to increase productivity and reduced operational cost by eliminating routine manual tasks.
Key Players:
The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Microsoft Corporation, Nice Ltd., Pegasystems, Happiest Minds, ITyX, Hexaware Technologies Limited, UiPath, Calligo, AVEVA Group plc, Arista Networks and more.
Key Segments of Automation-as-a-Service Market Covered in the Report
Based on Component, the Automation-as-a-Service market has been segmented as
- Solution
- Service
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Education and Support Services
- Deployment and Integration Services
- Managed Services
Based on Business Function, the Automation-as-a-Service market has been segmented as
- Information Technology
- Finance
- Human Resources
- Sales and Marketing
- Operations
Based on Organization Size, the Automation-as-a-Service market has been segmented as
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Based on Industry, the Automation-as-a-Service market has been segmented as
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Retail and CPG
- Healthcare
- Government and Public Utilities
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)
Key Stakeholders
Automation-as-a-Service Market Manufacturers
Automation-as-a-Service Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Automation-as-a-Service Market Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
