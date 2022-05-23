Automation-as-a-Service Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Automation-as-a-Service Market 2022

Automation-as-a-Services is an on-demand service that allows companies to rapidly automate their business processes, increase productivity and efficiency. The service typically involves the identification of automation use cases, the development, testing, and deployment of automated solutions.

This services are usually designed to help manage an increasing number of daily personal and professional activities, by providing improved business process management and more.

The technology can also being combined with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Business Process Automation (BPA), allowing companies to greatly improve how business processes are managed, solved, and delivered. This service can be used to automate several business function including IT, sales and marketing, operations, finance, and Human Resources (HR).

The demand for Automation-as-a-Services is continuously increasing as companies are rapidly automating their existing and new business operations in terms to increase productivity and reduced operational cost by eliminating routine manual tasks.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Microsoft Corporation, Nice Ltd., Pegasystems, Happiest Minds, ITyX, Hexaware Technologies Limited, UiPath, Calligo, AVEVA Group plc, Arista Networks and more.

Key Segments of Automation-as-a-Service Market Covered in the Report

Based on Component, the Automation-as-a-Service market has been segmented as

Solution

Service Professional Services Consulting Services Education and Support Services Deployment and Integration Services Managed Services



Based on Business Function, the Automation-as-a-Service market has been segmented as

Information Technology

Finance

Human Resources

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Based on Organization Size, the Automation-as-a-Service market has been segmented as

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Based on Industry, the Automation-as-a-Service market has been segmented as

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail and CPG

Healthcare

Government and Public Utilities

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Automation-as-a-Service Market Manufacturers

Automation-as-a-Service Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automation-as-a-Service Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

