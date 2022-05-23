Smart Building Market 2022 Global Industry Overview, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Smart Building Market 2022

The rise in need for efficient energy related inventions in infrastructure industry, increased market for Building automation and control system, and growth in the use of Internet of Things (IoT) in the building management system are some of the factors which are increasing the growth of the smart building market.

Some of the other factors like increasing work for development of smart city projects across the globe is expected to provide good opportunities for smart building market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Legrand, Johnson Controls, Delta Controls, United Technologies Corporation, ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, BuildingIQ, TYCO International, Emerson Electric, Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies, Hitachi and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Smart Building.

Smart Building Market: Drivers and Challenges

The constant attention to energy conservation throughout the world and the adoption of green building and ecofriendly infrastructure has led to the construction of smart buildings. This growing market acts as a driver to other smart product markets like occupancy sensors, smart thermostats, and HVAC and lighting controls.

The other plus for the market comes from different governments across the world who are promoting the construction and growth of smart buildings. These initiative makes the players who are relating to smart cities projects more interested and thriving to use these products in their respective projects.

The factors which would affect the growth of smart building are the markets like Building Automation, Smart sensors market, growth of construction industry, urbanization rate of the world, shift to digitization for emerging countries and other such factors.

While there are drivers for the market, the factors like the operability between intelligent buildings and the cost of connecting and deploying the systems to make a smart buildings are some of the factors which are restraining the market.

On the basis of component

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of system type

Intelligent Security Systems

Building Energy Management Systems

Infrastructure Management Systems

Network Management Systems

Coaxial/Copper Cable

On the basis of end user

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Smart Building Market Manufacturers

Smart Building Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Smart Building Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

