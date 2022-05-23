Network Analytics Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Network Analytics Market 2022

Network analytics provides insights of devices which are present on the network during execution and also for their communication progress. Moreover, network analytics is growing exponentially in the digitization of various organizations, businesses and enterprises has resulted increase in demand of network analytics in market.

The increased adoption of bring your own device (BYOD), may led to unscrupulous activities and misuse of business critical data. To overcome this, organizations are increasingly adopting network analytics solutions to analyze the problems in the network and enables user to gain secure access to confidential information.

Network intelligence solution such as network intelligence services, which include services such as managed services, professional services and network intelligence solution has wide impact on network analytics market growth due to growing network disputes faced by many organizations worldwide.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – llot Communication, Accenture, Cisco, Bradford Networks, Ascom Holdings AG, Allot Communication, Juniper Networks, IBM and HP and more.

Network Analytics Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving network analytics market is need of network intelligence solution in sustainable advancement in telecom service. Network analytics are primarily deployed in banking, finance and insurance services. Now-a-days, telecom analytics provides advanced analytical models and technological solutions to examine the overall scenario of the system through network analysis.

While, organizations are having troubles in analyzing large amount of network data traffic in real time. So, network intelligence solution are adopted to handle the internet data traffic in easy way. As rapid increase in network traffic demand, most of the organizations are improving their focus on core business and quality of maintenance. The implementation of network intelligence solution will trigger the market of network analytics in positive way.

Challenges faced by network analytics market are in terms of effectively maintaining quality of experience and quality of service.

Network Analytics Market: Segmentation

Solutions and services:- Network Intelligence Solution, Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment type:- On-premises, Cloud

End user:- Cloud Service Providers, Communication Service Provider

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Key Questions Answered in the Network Analytics Market Report

