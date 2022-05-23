The Rum Market to witness ecstatic elevation in the next 10 years

New York, United States, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global rum market is thriving, as spirit categories are enjoying much of the spotlight. Rum is the second-most preferred drink among all spirits, and consumers are showing an increasing interest in new flavor profiles apart from those offered by dark rum and golden rum, Moreover, flavored rum is widely used to make cocktails, shakers, and drink mixtures. Rum is one of the oldest alcoholic drinks around. Traditional consumers of rum seek premium rum products with unique flavor profiles. Thus, flavored and premium rums are contributing significantly to the growth of the global rum market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19588

Key Takeaways of Rum Market Study

South Asia holds a significant share in the global rum market, as this region has the largest number of consumers as well as producers of rum.

The spiced rum segment is projected to register significant growth in the global rum market over the forecast period of 2019-2029. The light/gold rum segment is projected to hold the highest share over the forecast period of the global rum market.

The light/gold rum segment is projected to hold the highest share over the forecast period of the global rum market. The rum market in East Asia, followed by the Middle East and Africa, is anticipated to register impressive growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of foodservice outlets and rum consumers in these regions.

The business to business segment under sales channel is projected to hold the highest share of the rum market over the forecast period, attributable to the increasing number of restaurants, pubs, and night clubs across the globe.

The organic segment under nature in the global rum market is projected to register a high growth rate over the forecast period, as increasing demand for organic rum is anticipated in the future.

To connect with our sales representative@sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Rum Market: Competitive Landscape

Revenue from the global rum market was pegged at around US$ 15 Bn in 2018. Tanduay Distillers, Bacardi, Diageo, and Pernod Ricard are major market players dominating the global rum market. The core focus of these players is brand building and marketing activities, coupled with unique packaging and design. Moreover, these players are focusing on widening their product portfolios by strategically investing in improving their manufacturing capabilities of organic rum.

In the financial year 2018, key rum manufacturers such as Diageo, Campari Group, Bacardi, and Redico Khaitam witnessed healthy growth rates.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19588

Read More Trending “PMR Exclusive Article”

Global Market Study on Date Syrup: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/date-syrup-market.asp

Global Market Study on Fruit Infused Water: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/fruit-infused-water-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com