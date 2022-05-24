Lark on 14th Features Pet-Friendly Student Apartments

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on 14th is pleased to announce they offer pet-friendly student apartments for individuals attending Marquette University. The complex ensures students can live the independent lifestyle they want while being close to campus for attending their classes and on-campus activities.

When students choose Lark on 14th for their housing solutions, they can find various floor plans to ensure they can find something to suit their needs. The apartment complex provides studio and one-bedroom apartments for students who want more privacy, along with two, three, and four-bedroom options to live with their friends or meet other students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, and in-unit laundry. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

At Lark on 14th, students will enjoy a comfortable lifestyle close to campus with access to amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, a club room, a study lounge, and more. Street-level restaurants give students access to plenty of dining options when they don’t want to prepare their meals in their apartments. Social events held throughout the years are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the pet-friendly student apartments for Marquette University students can find out more by visiting the Lark on 14th website or by calling 1-262-289-3111.

