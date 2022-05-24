Fitness World Sets Up New Gym in Sector 58, Noida

Noida, India, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re looking to shed a few pounds but always seem to be hitting a wall, then you should give the ‘MS Gym’ a try. The recently installed ‘MS Gym’ is located in Noida, Sector 58, Uttar Pradesh. The new fitness facility owned by Mr. Sonu Bhati, caters to the surrounding neighborhood, improving the lifestyle for its clientele of all ages.

It is a 2000-square-foot gym that offers a variety of health and fitness options for the community. The gym is equipped with around, 28 Fitness World equipment which includes modern treadmills, cross trainers, stationary bikes, multi-gyms, and strength machines being the focus. The MS Gym also offers services for both individuals and group training to help clients maintain their peak physical conditions. The personal trainers present in the facility specialise in cardio conditioning, fat loss, muscle conditioning, and flexibility.

With the wealth of amenities offered, Mr. Bhati confirmed, “Our goal is to inspire and guide each of our clients through a complete body betterment. All this can be possible with good and high-quality fitness equipment. And Fitness World has done a marvellous job in setting our new gym and the entire process has been very smooth.”

Mr. Bhati also mentioned that he looks forward to an effective and safe workout experience that delivers optimum fitness results to all his clients. Our work speaks for itself! We ensure that every piece of fitness equipment installed aesthetically matches the fitness facility, enduring the best workout experience for its clientele. If you want to set up a gym too and want to know what you’re getting into, take a virtual tour of the fitness facility installed here.