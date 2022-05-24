The Grove at Waco Offers Off-Campus Student Housing for Baylor University

Waco, Texas, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Grove at Waco is pleased to announce they offer off-campus student housing for individuals attending Baylor University. The housing complex provides students with a stylish setting with access to everything they need to enjoy an independent lifestyle close to campus.

At The Grove at Waco, students will find a selection of floor plans they can choose from, including two and three-bedroom apartments to share with their friends or meet other students through the roommate matching program. Students pay a per-person rental rate that includes in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, and water and sewer, along with access to all the community amenities.

The Grove at Waco provides students with an enjoyable lifestyle close to campus with various features designed to improve their overall quality of life. The off-campus housing community features a community clubhouse and game room, a 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball, and basketball courts, a resort-style pool, a cafe, grilling stations, and a fireplace. The pet-friendly student housing includes a dog park for exercise.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the website or by calling 1-254-244-5544.

About The Grove at Waco: The Grove at Waco is an off-campus housing complex providing convenient housing for Baylor University students. Each student pays a per-person rental rate to ensure they don’t have to worry about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent. The community was built to provide a comfortable, independent lifestyle for students.

Company: The Grove at Waco

Address: 2826 S University Parks Dr.

City: Waco

State: TX

Zip code: 76705

Telephone number: 1-254-244-5544