The Christmas Palace Celebrates 30 Years

Hialeah Gardens, FL, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Christmas Palace is pleased to announce they are celebrating 31 years of providing quality Christmas decorations and products to their customers. With stores in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas, customers can find the Christmas decor they need to get into the holiday spirit.

Customers will find a vast array of decoration options at The Christmas Palace, including artificial Christmas trees, wreaths, garland strands, flowers, outdoor decor, Christmas collectibles, etc. For the past 30 years, they have kept an entire stock of Christmas decorations that make it easy for customers to find the solutions they need to decorate their homes or businesses for the holiday season. All products are available at reasonable prices to allow their customers to decorate the way they want.

The Christmas Palace allows customers to purchase products online or visit one of the shops to see the items themselves. Customers can find things to fit any theme, including traditional red and green Christmas themes and an array of other colors.

Anyone interested in learning about their 31 years in service or the products offered can find out more by visiting The Christmas Palace website or calling 1-305-558-5352.

About The Christmas Palace: The Christmas Palace is a Christmas shop with multiple locations in Florida that offers the beautiful Christmas decor individuals need to outfit their homes or businesses for the holidays. With an array of products, customers can find the perfect solution to decorate their properties the way they want. With wholesale pricing available, they make buying Christmas decorations more affordable.

Company: The Christmas Palace

Address: 9820 NW 77th Ave

City: Hialeah Gardens

State: FL

Zip code: 33016

Telephone number: 1-305-558-5352

Fax number: 1-305-823-1106