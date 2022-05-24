Marcela C. Rodriguez Offering Immigration Consultation to Her Client

Miami, United States, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — Immigration lawyer Marcela C. Rodriguez helps clients succeed in all aspects of immigration. She has been assisting clients in complex and straightforward cases for more than 18 years.

Her office is located in Miami, Florida. She offers in-person consultations for immigration. Face-to-face meetings with Marcela are the best way to get a detailed, in-depth discussion, and that is the best way to analyze immigration cases. She offers advice and assistance by phone, Zoom, Skype, or email. No matter what type of consultation the client chooses to have, Marcela, will review the case thoroughly and explain all options.

Naturalization and immigration in the United States can be complicated, complex, and lengthy, leading to many worries, stress, and fear for people and their loved ones.

It is essential to talk about immigration concerns, questions, and needs. Only a certified, trained professional can help people navigate the United States legal system when facing immigration problems. Marcela is ready to assist you, no matter what the situation.

Marcela will assess the case based on the facts and any provided documentary evidence. The initial consultation is considered a clinical exam, and that is a chance to get to know each other and establish the nature of the immigration problems. During your immigration consultation, she will:

Take the time to review the immigration situation.

Answer any questions the client might have about the immigration case.

Describe and list all benefits clients might be eligible for and how likely they will succeed on the merits.

Assist with planning the immigration strategy to achieve success.

The client can ask questions and receive answers during the consultation with Marcela. the client can get the specific legal advice that you need for the case from Marcela meet with, regardless of whether it’s dealing with:

Immigration for families

Green cards (including green card marriage)

DACA

Naturalization and citizenship

Appeal to Immigration

Immigration for business

For a consultation lasting between 1 and 2 hours, she typically charges $150. Consultations by telephone, email, Skype, etc., will be charged the same fee.

She cannot tell precisely how much the case will cost. The reason is that many cases, except for removal proceedings, are subject to fixed legal fees, and this fee varies depending on the facts and the complexity of each case. She cannot estimate the cost of the case without meeting with the client and carefully reviewing the case. Although the client may think the immigration case is routine and straightforward, there could be legal problems or difficulties that are not obvious to the client.

Immigration lawyer Marcela C. Rodriguez will be glad to discuss the client’s immigration case and answer any questions. She is available 24 hours a day, seven days a Semaine—Call 786-347-6474 in Miami. The client can also email her at roberto@marcelacrodriguez.com or fill out the contact form on the website. She is looking forward to hearing from you and supporting you during these difficult times.