Treeline Uses Complex Resume Technology to Get Results

Wakefield, MA, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — Treeline is pleased to announce they use complex resume technology to ensure they match the most qualified candidates to every job opening. Treeline delivers Qualified, Interested and Available talent to their clients by leveraging technology and their sales community of over 100,000 sales professionals in three days or less to ensure companies can fill their positions faster.

At Treeline, clients discuss their requirements with an experienced dedicated Account Manager to determine what qualifications a candidate should possess. They then compare those qualifications with their database and cold recruitment methodology to find the most qualified candidates. Companies will receive their first high profile candidate within three days, allowing them to quickly assess the market, talent pool and compensation plan. Most companies can fill their positions in 30 days or less with a 97 percent success rate.

Treeline strives to connect the suitable candidates with the best positions to eliminate the stress of vetting candidates through traditional hiring processes. They understand how challenging finding qualified candidates can be and strive to simplify the process for companies, so candidates and businesses benefit.

Anyone interested in learning about how the resume technology works can find out more by visiting the Treeline website or calling 1-781-327-8910.

About Treeline: Treeline is a full-service recruiting company specializing in helping companies find the best talent to fill open positions. Their experienced recruiters work closely with clients to determine the best candidates for fast results. They maintain a database of more than 100,000 qualified candidates with a 97 percent client success rate.

