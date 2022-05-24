Aliff – Study Abroad Fair promises to widen the horizon of global Post-grad Education for Indian Students

Offers attractive scholarships upto 100%

Mumbai, India, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — Aliff, an award winning study abroad consulting firm, known for providing effective and successful career counselling, is convening a post-graduation focused study abroad fair. The fair, which will be held on Saturday, 28th May 2022 from 11 am to 5pm at Sofitel Hotel BKC, Mumbai will offer Indian students seeking to study abroad, the correct guidance and most effective options for their future. It also promises to offer up to 100% scholarships, 50% on IELTS coaching, Full Education Loan facility to help students fulfil their study abroad, post-graduation dreams.

This fair will feature meetings with 35+ top ranking universities from 10 different countries. Students will gain detailed insights about the requirements from trained professionals and understand how to map out their future path.

Highly sought-after countries such as USA, UK, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore, France, Germany, and Dubai etc will be participating in this fair giving students the opportunity to interact with the representatives from internationally renowned universities, discover available prospects and the procedure for doing their master’s and MBA programs in the most sought-after study abroad destinations.

For many who might have missed previous enrolment deadlines, this is a brilliant chance for securing admission in 2022 itself. This study fair is an opportunity to explore the study options available in various countries.

Register yourself at www.aliff.in/fair for this post-graduation focused education fair on May 28th, 2022, from 11am to 5pm at Sofitel Hotel, BKC and use the opportunity to gain wings into your bright future.

Company : Aliff Overseas

Address : 203, God’s Gift Tower, Next To Lucky Hotel, S.V. Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai 400050 Maharashtra

Phone : +91-22-26453142 / +91 99870 99890

Email : info@aliff.in

Website : https://www.aliff.in