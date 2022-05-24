CD BioSciences Introduces mTOR Pathway for Metabolism Research

New York, USA, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based life science research product supplier and CRO, recently launches mTOR Pathway to the life science community for research applications. These new signaling pathways and other metabolic signaling pathways, such as Insulin Signaling Pathway and AMPK pathway, will support researchers in all aspects of cell death study.

A metabolic pathway is a series of metabolic chemical reactions catalyzed by a series of enzymes. However, metabolic signaling pathways refer to cellular signaling that respond to metabolic states and regulate cellular events to maintain cellular and organismal homeostasis. Dysregulation of these pathways is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic diseases such as cancer and aging.

The mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR), formerly known as the mammalian target of rapamycin, is a master regulator of metabolism and physiology. It integrates signals from insulin, growth factors, oxygen and nutrients. mTOR exists in two multiprotein complexes: mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) and mTOR complex 2 (mTORC2). Deregulation of mTOR activity leads to diabetes, obesity, aging and cancer.

mTOR regulates cell growth, survival, metabolism and immunity, and hyperactivation of mTOR promotes tumor growth and metastasis. As a result, many mTOR inhibitors have been approved or are in development for the treatment of cancer, such as Rapamycin. As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences provides a comprehensive panel of solutions covering all aspects of life science research, including metabolism. Now CD BioSciences provides researchers with mTOR Pathway pathways to advance their scientific studies.

In addition to mTOR pathways, CD BioSciences also offers AMPK Pathways. 5′ AMP-activated protein kinase, or AMPK, plays a central role in cellular energy homeostasis. It is activated when cellular energy levels are low to facilitate the absorption and oxidation of glucose and fatty acids. AMPK regulates cellular events, including cell growth, metabolic reprogramming, and autophagy. AMPK has emerged as a potential therapeutic target for metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cancer. The first-line drug for type 2 diabetes, Metformin, is a potent activator of AMPK and also shows great potential for cancer therapy.

CD BioSciences offers various solutions for metabolism research, such as Animal Model Generation to generate animal models for certain types of metabolic diseases; Chemical Screening to screen inhibitors or activators of certain metabolic signaling pathways; Therapy Development that develops potential therapies for certain types of metabolic diseases, and Regulator Identification to identify gene regulators participating in certain metabolic signaling pathways.

“As diabetes & metabolism research requirements continue to evolve, we are focused on providing more solutions to meet scientists’ needs in studying metabolic signaling pathway,” said Kristy J. Morris, the marketing director at CD BioSciences. “By adding the mTOR pathway to our portfolio of metabolic signaling pathways, we can now support scientists in their process to metabolism research.”

