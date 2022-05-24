Facet Joint Injections Market to be flooded with next gen wearables

New York, United States, 2022-May-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would how the Facet Joint Injections Market look in the near future.

Additionally, bolstering focus on effective pain management is also estimated to have a big contribution to the overall build-up of the facet joint injections market during the assessment period. Pain specialist makes use of facet joint injections for effectively dealing with chronic spinal conditions, which continues to be one the key revenue levers for the market players.

Facet joint injections are mostly diagnostic injections that help the doctor determine the underlying causes behind the painful conditions and may also help with temporary pain relief.

Facet joint injections function in a way that they temporarily fill the facet joint with an anesthetic medication that makes the joints, ligaments, and joint capsules go numb. The facet joint injections go a long way in terms of helping the physician identify the causative factors, which would be of great help for effective treatment plans.

Facet joint injections remain a safe option and, when used in sterile environments under the supervision of an experienced clinician, can ensure optimally. When in case of injections a mild risk of an allergic reaction, ranging from mild to severe, and several other side effects, which causes a major setback for the adoption of facet joint injections. In line with this, suppliers of facet joint injections are shifting their strategic focus toward the use of sterile injections and needles, which can easily be deemed safe for direct usage.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Local Anesthesia

Steroids

By Application

Cervical Facet Joints

Thoracic Facet Joints

Lumbar Facet Joints

By End User

Hospitals

Outpatient Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Facet joint injections are an interventional pain management tool for facet-related spinal pain. Facet joint injections are expected to show high revenue growth for the global facet joint injections market. According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, from 2007 to 2011, the number of patient’s undergone spinal procedures has increased from approx. 622,400 to 741,700, respectively, in the U.S. alone.

With an increasing prevalence rate of spine-related disorders, spinal injuries and spine deformities have boosted the facet joint injections market which is used to find the main reason of pain in the facet bone and is likely to experience significant growth opportunities in the coming years.

The North America facet joint injections market is expected to be a prominent market and is an estimate to show high market growth owing to advanced clinical infrastructure coupled with the presence of resources and funds and also the high number of research and development activities in the region. Europe region is expected to be the second most lucrative market for facet joint injections.

Some of the key players in the facet joint injections market include Primex Pharmaceuticals Oy, Pierrel, Henry Schein Medicalt, Aspen Pharmacare, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cigna, Avik Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Symbiotec Pharmalab Private Limited, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and others.

