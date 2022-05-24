Small Hydropower Market Growth Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Small Hydropower Industry Overview

The global small hydropower market size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Strong growth in the use of renewable sources for energy production is likely to propel market growth over the coming years. Growing investments in smart “energy-saving” across various end-uses are expected to provide an impetus to the adoption of small hydropower energy for electricity generation. In addition, an increase in greenhouse gas emissions due to growing power consumption has fueled the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to adopt certain renewable energy measures. Policies by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in order to encourage renewable sources of energy, coupled with the need to deliver energy in rural locations, are expected to foster market growth.

Small hydropower in the U.S. accounted for 60%-70% of the overall consumption in the North American hydropower market in 2021. In the U.S., small hydropower installed revenue was 304.51 million by 2021 and is expected to have the potential of 363.21 million by 2030. Thus, such a high increase in potential, is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Renewable Agency, the cost of setting up hydropower plants to 1 MW varies in the range of USD 3,400/kW to USD 10,000/kW or more, which is significantly higher compared to larger plants due to depending on-site electricity requirements and location. The rising electricity distribution costs, power outages caused by faults in the main grid, and incentive programs introduced by the U.S. government are expected to propel end-users to shift towards setting up mini-hydropower systems up to 1 MW over the forecast period.

Small Hydropower Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global small hydropower market based on capacity, component, type, and region:

Small Hydropower Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Up to 1 MW 1 – 10 MW

Small Hydropower Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Software Civil Construction Power Infrastructure Electromechanical Equipment Others

Small Hydropower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Micro Hydropower Mini Hydropower

Small Hydropower Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

October 22, 2021: Voith Group and Siemens Energy mutually agreed that Voith Group will buy the stake of Siemens in the former Voith Siemens Hydro Power Generation GmbH & Co. KG. This is expected to give Voith Group complete ownership of Voith Hydro and strengthen its core business in the field of renewable energy technologies owing to the growing role of hydroelectric power in the renewable energy market

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Small Hydropower market include

ANDRITZ

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

FLOVEL Energy Private Limited

General Electric

Gilkes

Natel Energy

Siemens Energy

SNC Lavalin Group

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

