Which region or country driving the demand of Contrast Media Injectors market?

San Francisco, California , USA, May 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Contrast Media Injectors Industry Overview

The global contrast media injectors market size was valued at USD 1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.83% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the contrast media injectors market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, technological advancements, along with globally increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the contrast media injectors market. Many radiology departments saw a rapid drop in imaging case volume during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a slump in demand for contrast media injectors.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market

According to an article released by the Radiology Society of North America in April 2020, the pandemic will have a significant influence on radiology practices across the country. Moreover, according to an article published in the RSNA Journal in 2020 by Joseph J. Cavallo, radiology offices could expect a 50.0%–70.0% reduction in imaging volume for a minimum of 3–4 months, depending on the location of the practice and the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in each area.

However, most countries throughout the world have begun to reduce security regulations and resume certain elective treatments, indicating that the market will continue to develop during the projection period. Additionally, organizations are gaining knowledge in their end-to-end supply chains to reduce product prices and improve the quality and services associated with contrast media injectors. Such operational ideas help organizations save money by eliminating third-party expenses. These characteristics are projected to generate lucrative market growth prospects.

The number of diagnostic imaging tests such as X-rays, ultrasounds, and advanced imaging equipment such as CT scans, MRIs, and others has augmented as the prevalence of long-term diseases and complex co-morbidities has increased. The ability of these tests to detect the need for the treatment/surgery in interventional procedures and perioperative imaging before surgeries would increase the number of contrast media procedures. Globally, chronic diseases are the primary cause of death, and a large number of people are affected by complicated morbidities which are expected to spur the market growth.

In addition, according to a report by CDC, the incidence of heart failure is increasing in the U.S., and it is one of the leading causes of death in the country. In 2020, approximately 659,000 people died due to cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. Moreover, by 2030, the number of people with heart diseases is estimated to increase by 46.0%. In most cases, deaths due to these diseases can be avoided if diagnosed at an early stage. Hence, the increasing prevalence of long-term diseases and complex co-morbidities are the major drivers as it is leading to the growth in demand for contrast media injectors.

Rapid technological advancements, a rise in healthcare expenditure, along with improvement in the quality of patient care are some of the major factors contributing to the global boost in demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Contrast media injectors can assist surgeons in accurately inserting a contrast agent to reduce human errors and increase the accuracy & efficiency of the surgical procedure. Contrast media injectors play a crucial role in intraoperative interventional radiology and interventional cardiology. The availability of advanced injector systems for diagnosis and intraoperative imaging is likely to propel their adoption.

In addition, key advantages offered by minimally invasive surgeries include speedy recovery, smaller incisions, low risk of infections, reduced scarring, minimal loss of blood during the procedure, and shorter hospital stays. These benefits are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. Additionally, minimally invasive procedures conducted with contrast media injectors provide real-time imaging and high quality, for surgical or diagnostic procedures, which can create significant opportunities for the surgeons to perform the surgical procedures in the appropriate area, augmenting the overall market.

Additionally, a growing number of approvals for contrast media injectors by regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. FDA and the EU, is predicted to actively contribute to the market growth. Leading manufacturers are making major investments in the development of high-end systems to cater to the unmet needs of their customers. These companies launch advanced systems, which can provide high accuracy, efficiency, and reliability to healthcare professionals.

For instance, in November 2020, GE Healthcare received the U.S. FDA’s approval for MRI contrast agent Claris can in prefilled syringes. This approval assisted the company to widen its product portfolio. Moreover, in December 2019, Bayer received the U.S. FDA’s approval for expanded use of MEDRAD Stellant Flex CT injection system in contrast-enhanced mammography. This approval helped the company improve its product offerings in breast imaging, which is expected to boost the market growth.

The U.S. dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 83.60% in 2021. An increase in the prevalence of several chronic diseases, including cardiac, neurological, and orthopedic disorders, is projected to propel the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, approximately 5.8 million individuals in the U.S. were suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and this number is estimated to reach nearly 14.0 million by 2060. Contrast media injectors provide high accuracy, precision, and better outcomes during surgical procedures. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the number of surgical procedures, which is anticipated to propel the demand for contrast media injectors in the U.S.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Diabetes Devices Market – The global diabetes devices market size was valued at USD 26.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The global diabetes devices market size was valued at USD 26.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Medical Spa Market – The global medical spa market size was valued at USD 14.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.82% from 2022 to 2030.

Contrast Media Injectors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global contrast media injectors market based on the product, type, application, end use, and regions:

Contrast Media Injectors Product Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Injector Systems CT injector systems MRI injector systems Cardiovascular/angiography injector system Consumables Tubing Syringe Others Contrast Media Injectors Type Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Single Head Injectors Dual-Head Injectors Syringe less Injectors Contrast Media Injectors Application Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Radiology Interventional Cardiology Interventional Radiology Contrast Media Injectors End Use Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Hospitals Diagnostics Centers Ambulatory Surgery Centers Contrast Media Injectors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

December 2021: Guerbet and Bracco Imaging announced the signing of a global agreement for Gadopiclenol, a next-generation MRI contrast agent.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Contrast Media Injectors market include

Bayer HealthCare LLC

Bracco Group

Ulrich Medical

Guerbet Group

Medtron AG

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong Medi Co Limited

Order a free sample PDF of the Contrast Media Injectors Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter