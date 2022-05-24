Periodontal Dental Services Industry Is Expanding At An Impressive CAGR Of 10% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021-2031| Fact.Mr Study

Periodontal Dental Services Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Procedure (Surgical Periodontal Dental Services, Non-surgical Periodontal Dental Services), By End-use Industry (Periodontal Dental Services at Hospitals, Periodontal Dental Services at Dental Clinics) & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR’s periodontal dental services industry analysis, revenue in the global market topped US$ 14 Bn in 2020, in spite of recessionary impacts induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand remained high amid rising occurrences of periodontal diseases worldwide. The market is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 27.4 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Prominent Key players of the Periodontal Dental Services market survey report:

  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
  • Aspen Dental Management Inc
  • Burlingame Dental Arts
  • Coast Dental Services LLC
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Pacific Dental Services
  • Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd
  • Straumann Holding AG
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Key Market Segments Covered in Periodontal Dental Services Industry Analysis

  • On the Basis of Procedure:

    • Surgical Periodontal Dental Services
    • Non-surgical Periodontal Dental Services

  • On the Basis of End-use Industry:

    • Periodontal Dental Services at Hospitals
    • Periodontal Dental Services at Dental Clinics

