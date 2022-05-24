Adhesives Market Is Forecast To Surge At Above 5% CAGR Between 2022 And 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives is estimated to reach US$ 71 Bn by 2026, up from US$ 43.5 Bn in 2017, reflecting a CAGR of 5.6%. In the long-run, the industry is slated to reach US$ 93 Bn, expanding 1.8x from 2021 to 2031.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

Key Points Addressed in Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry Analysis

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

3M Company

Tesa SE

Nitto Denko Corporation

LINTEC Corporation

BASF SE

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Scapa Group PLC

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Key Segments Covered

Resin Type Acrylic-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Rubber-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Other Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Types

Backing Material Polypropylene-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Paper-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Polyvinyl Chloride-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Other Backing Material-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Applications Pressure Sensitive Tapes Pressure Sensitive Labels Pressure Sensitive Hygiene Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Graphic Films Pressure Sensitive Medical Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Other Applications



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

