Global Sales Of Self-care Medical Devices Have Been Huge Gaining Attention Over The Past Few Years, With The Market Slated To Expand At A High CAGR Of 6% Through 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Self-care Medical Devices Market Share, Trends Report By Product (Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose, Sleep Apnea Devices, Insulin Pumps, Blood Pressure Monitors), By End User (Geriatrics, Pediatrics, Pregnant Women, Adults), By Distribution Channel – Regional Forecast 2021-2031
Fact.MR's self-care medical devices industry analysis shows that the global market was valued at US$ 13 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 20 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6%. Demand for blood pressure monitors is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2031, surging at an impressive CAGR of 8%, with that for holter monitors expanding at 5%.

Prominent Key players of the Self-care Medical Devices market survey report:

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Bayer HealthCare
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • General Electric Company
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • ResMed
  • Omron Healthcare
  • Martifarm
  • OraSure Technologies
  • Baxter
  • B. Braun Melsungen

Key Segments Covered in Self-care Medical Devices Industry Research

  • By Product
    • Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose
    • Sleep Apnea Devices
    • Insulin Pumps
    • Body Temperature Monitors
    • Inhalers
    • Pedometers
    • Blood Pressure Monitors
    • Nebulizers
    • Male External Catheters
    • Holter Monitors
  • By End User
    • Self-care Medical Devices for Geriatrics
    • Self-care Medical Devices for Pediatrics
    • Self-care Medical Devices for Adults
    • Self-care Medical Devices for Pregnant Women
  • By Distribution Channel
    • Self-care Medical Devices Sold at Pharmacies
    • Self-care Medical Devices Sold through Online Stores
    • Self-care Medical Devices Sold at Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Self-care Medical Devices Market report provide to the readers?

  • Self-care Medical Devices fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Self-care Medical Devices player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Self-care Medical Devices in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Self-care Medical Devices.

The report covers following Self-care Medical Devices Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Self-care Medical Devices market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Self-care Medical Devices
  • Latest industry Analysis on Self-care Medical Devices Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Self-care Medical Devices Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Self-care Medical Devices demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Self-care Medical Devices major players
  • Self-care Medical Devices Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Self-care Medical Devices demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Self-care Medical Devices Market report include:

  • How the market for Self-care Medical Devices has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Self-care Medical Devices on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Self-care Medical Devices?
  • Why the consumption of Self-care Medical Devices highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

