Flexible Packaging Market Size, Share, Key Players, Research, Capacity, Production and Forecast 2022

Flexible Packaging Industry Overview

The global flexible packaging market size was estimated at USD 221.81 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.7 from 2017 to 2022.

Growing food requirements on account of rising population in Asia Pacific particularly in India and China is expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth over the next seven years. Bioplastics was one of the key raw material used by flexible packaging manufacturers. Growing demand for bio-based PLA films in the food, bakery, confectionery, and snack packaging applications owing to easy recyclability and biodegradable nature is expected to be a key market driver over the next seven years.

In the U.S., consumers are preferring packaging that is light and aesthetically appealing. This will increase the use of plastic-based flexible packaging over the forecast period. Technological developments such as plastic-based flexible pouches and sachets will open new avenues for the production in several application industries over the next six years.

Strict regulatory scenario particularly in North America and Europe regarding food contact application is expected to challenge market growth over the forecast period. efforts towards the development of bio-based packaging products coupled with stringent regulations to promote their use in the flexible packaging industry is expected to fuel demand.

Over the past few years, evolution of science and nanotechnology has revolutionized the food and processing industry. Nanotechnology is on the verge of emerging mainstream in the field of development of functional foods, preservation, packaging, processing, and food production. Food packaging is the earliest commercial application of nanotechnology in the food sector.

Improving standards of living in emerging economies of Brazil, South Africa, and Russia are translating into greater purchasing power of consumers, thus fueling demand for high-quality products. Changing lifestyle of consumers coupled with increasing demand for environment-friendly packaging material is likely to stir up demand for flexible packaging.

Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flexible packaging market report on the basis of raw material, application, and region:

Flexible Packaging Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Paper

Aluminum foil

Plastic

Bioplastic

Flexible Packaging Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Flexible Packaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Amcor partners with Nestle to bring sustainable packaging to shelves.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the flexible packaging market are:

Bemis Company, Inc.;

Mondi;

Huhtamaki Group;

Amcor Limited;

BASF SE.

