Operating Room Integration Market Component, Application and COVID-19 Impact Insights

Operating Room Integration Industry Overview

The global operating room integration market size was estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing demand for technologically advanced Applications, a growing number of surgical procedures, congestion in Operating Rooms (OR), patient safety concerns in OR coupled with the surge in preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS) are major factors primarily fueling the market growth. A decrease in the number of surgical procedures led to a decline in demand for devices and products required for respective procedures. For instance, Barco’s co-CEOs have recognized problems with the supply chain, producing value from technology, organizational structure, and R&D.

Longer intervals of peak loads in hospitals often produce an exponentially rising surgery waitlist of semi-urgent and non-urgent surgeries. The COVID-19 caused considerable wait times for patients standing by for surgery. A study published in the British Journal of Surgery showed that COVID-19 led to 28 million postponed or canceled surgeries globally in 2020 with millions of surgeries pushed into 2021. Thus, with thousands of patients facing delays in surgeries the necessity to enhance scheduling efficiencies has become more important. As a result, market players have introduced various technologies to cater to demand in the market for operating room integration. For instance, in June 2021, Getinge revealed that it released the “Torin” AI-based OR management system in the U.S.

Furthermore, the pandemic has pushed market players to operate in new ways, thus accelerating digitization. Operating rooms and surgical procedures changed in the following three ways in response to the pandemic-increased pre-surgical planning, video conferencing, and remote post-surgical patient engagement. Preoperative planning is already common in most areas of surgery. Shortly, there might be a better chance to take advantage of the preoperative phase of surgery, since preparations can be done with other clinicians in the office with negligible contact.

Improvements in AI technology can play a vital role in a complete plan to deal with these backlogs and can assist to enhance efficiency and decreasing costs for hospitals and surgery centers. In addition, the advent of advanced imaging as well as diagnostic technologies for OR, rising funding by the government to improve OR infrastructure or redevelopment projects in hospitals, an increasing need to curtail healthcare expenditure, and an increase in investments in OR equipment are some of the factors contributing to market growth. For instance, Okayama University Hospital installed a notable 20 new ORs, including one Hybrid OR. The hospital, located in Okayama, Japan, entered a partnership with Toshiba and Getinge for this key undertaking.

Improved patient outcomes with less invasive procedures are expected to drive the market for operating room integration. The adoption of a patient-centric approach for surgery further led to improved use of ORs in a more sophisticated way. These types of initiatives are anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, an increasing number of MIS procedures and their benefits such as reduced hospital stays, rapid adoption of integrated systems to reduce complexity in OR is stimulating market growth. Increasing demand for improving surgical workflow in OR, and managing, sharing, and storing video-rich content across hospitals is also boosting the OR integration market growth.

Operating rooms are rapidly evolving. Advanced medical technologies and minimally invasive procedures have altered surgical procedures as well as the surgical setting. Continuous changes, improved convenience, and demand for increased productivity requires the surgical site to be highly competent and flexible. Thus, surgical displays are constantly being upgraded. Market players are also constantly working to upgrade products and address the demand. For instance, in July 2021, EMBITRON s.r.o. launched new 4K surgical displays in 27 inches and 32 inches screen sizes. This added to the company’s offerings. However, the lack of skilled surgeons in developing countries and the high cost of initial investment are factors restraining market growth. This high cost can be attributed to the high-priced integrated advanced technology that is being adopted in OR, especially in small size hospitals.

Market Share Insights

April 2021: Barco launched surgical teleconferencing, telementoring, and teleassistance solution called NexxisLive as a secure cloud-based platform for ORs.

April 2021: Caresyntax’s digital surgery platform was selected as part of a pilot program by the American Board of Surgery to enhance surgeon certifications with video-based assessments.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Operating Room Integration market include

Stryker

Braiblab AG

Barco

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Steris

KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG

Getinge AB

Olympus

Care Syntax

Arthrex, Inc.

