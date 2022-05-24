Spirometer Market Business Environment Analysis, Revenue Opportunities & Challenges

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sept. 24, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Spirometer Industry Overview

The global spirometer market size was valued at USD 955.8 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.13% from 2022 to 2030.

An increase in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, growing preference for home healthcare, and technological advancements are expected to drive the market. As per World Health Organization(WHO), 90% of the world’s population breathes polluted air. Pollutants and irritants have various adverse effects on the lungs.

The spirometry equipment aids in the diagnosis of various respiratory diseases, such as obstructive chronic lung disease, emphysema, asthma, and other breathing disorders for screening in an occupational environment. The global increase in COPD cases is likely to increase the demand for spirometers in the coming years.

To simplify the complex procedure involved in pulmonary function testing for patients as well as medical professionals, companies are developing spirometers with improved design and features. The main objective is to develop spirometers with higher yield and improved patient comfort without complications. In addition, companies are also adopting innovative packaging procedures to prevent any type of bacterial infection. Such technological improvements make the testing procedures easier and simpler for patients.

The use of spirometry for asthma diagnosis is not frequent in pediatric patients, especially in resource-poor countries where the burden of non-communicable diseases is higher. Strategies to increase the utilization of spirometry assessment can reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases. Thus, increased efforts to provide pediatric care and the use of modern spirometry devices that standardize test results and provide quick responses are anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

In recent years, the preference for home healthcare has increased among patients. The idea of providing treatment to patients in the comfort of their homes is a major factor propelling the growth of the market. The development of tele-spirometers is a result of the rising preference for home healthcare.

The growing elderly population is another significant driver fueling the market’s growth. This population category is predisposed to a variety of chronic respiratory disorders that can be identified through spirometry. Additionally, growing consumer awareness of sophisticated diagnostic techniques is boosting the market growth.

Numerous technical improvements, such as the emergence of compact and portable spirometers that connect to smart devices, have made it possible for clinicians and hospitals to readily obtain patient data. Increased R&D to develop more efficient products is also predicted to boost the growth of the market.

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market – The global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 3.56 billion in 2016. Increasing prevalence of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) coupled with rising treatment rate is one of the key factors anticipated to propel the demand for these therapeutics over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

July 2020: A survey conducted in the U.K. revealed that CF patients monitoring their lung functions at home using NuvoAir’s smartphone application and handheld spirometer observed a 30% reduction in their scheduled & urgent in-person consultations.

January 2020: NuvoAir partnered with Roche Italy, wherein Roche will distribute NuvoAir’s digital respiratory technology to cystic fibrosis centers across Italy. This is expected to intensify the competition in the market over the forecast period.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Spirometer market include

Schiller

Smiths Medical

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

SDI Diagnostics

nSpire Health Inc.

Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Sibelmed

Vitalograph

Geratherm Respiratory AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Welch Allyn

