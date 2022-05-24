Dyes & Pigments Market Company Revenue Shares And Analysis By 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dyes & Pigments Industry Overview

The global dyes & pigments market size was valued at USD 36.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing demand from various application industries, such as textiles, paints & coatings, construction, and plastics, is expected to drive the market growth. Major producers are actively venturing into enhancing their products by utilizing advanced technologies for the efficient removal of hazardous pollutants during the manufacturing process.

Manufacturers are likely to experience varied production costs due to volatility in the prices of raw materials, such as benzene. A wide distribution network in the market is achieved through both physical retail stores and online retailing.

The availability of the products on e-commerce platforms has increased the client base of the market participants. Rapid growth in the global construction industry has also been a key growth-driving factor for the overall market. Countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., China, Indonesia, India, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, are the major countries exhibiting significant global growth potential in the construction sector.

The rising population coupled with rapid industrialization has encouraged governments to increase their construction spending for infrastructural development. Thus, an increase in construction expenditure across the world is expected to create massive product demand in the coming years. However, increasing environmental concerns are resulting in policy changes across the globe, which is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Factors, such as water pollution during the manufacturing processes, high metal content in pigments, and excessive water consumption in the textile industry to rinse dyes, are the major environmental threats. Stringent regulations have been imposed in regions, such as Europe, North America, and China, which may challenge the market growth.

Market Share Insights

June 2020 : Cathay Industries announced to expand its manufacturing footprint in South East Asia to meet the increasing demand for iron oxide pigments from the coating, plastics, and construction industries.

Cathay Industries announced to expand its manufacturing footprint in South East Asia to meet the increasing demand for iron oxide pigments from the coating, plastics, and construction industries. June 2021: BASF’s global pigments business has been acquired by Sun Chemical and DIC Corporation. This acquisition will extend DIC’s portfolio as a global manufacturer of pigments for multiple applications like electronic displays, cosmetics, coatings, paints, and inks.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the dyes & pigments market include

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DIC Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Atul Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Cabot Corp

I DuPont De Nemours & Co

Tronox Ltd

Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Lanxess AG

Kiri Industries Ltd.

