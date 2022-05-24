U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market Trends and Technological Advancements By 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Industry Overview

The U.S. home infusion therapy market size was estimated at USD 16.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing elderly population prone to various severe disorders is one of the major drivers for the market growth. The growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of cancer, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, nutritional and immune deficiencies, infections, dehydration, and nausea & vomiting are majorly driving the growth. The COVID-19 outbreak increased the importance and demand for medical devices especially in a home-based setting as the virus is transmitted through physical contact. The market witnessed revenue growth in 2020, but the key players faced supply chain bottlenecks. However, in 2021, key players like Baxter, Option Healthcare, and Smiths Medical reported a soaring revenue increase as compared to 2020, especially in the U.S.

For instance, Baxter reported an eight percent increase in sales revenue in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2020. Growth of 14.1% ($891.9 million) was reported by Option Care Health Inc. in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $781.6 million in 2020. This indicates that the market is recovering at a conspicuous rate and is expected to boost further.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market

Home infusion therapy offers various benefits. They are convenient, cost-effective, offer better outcomes, and have higher safety standards. Compared to hospital treatment, home infusion therapy is cost-effective since eliminates hospital stays that ultimately saves the patients money. It also allows the patient to maintain higher safety due to less risk of hospital-acquired infections at home.

Increasing patients’ preference for home therapy is also driving the growth of the U.S. home infusion therapy market. Home healthcare supports the daily life activities of patients and has better access to skilled medical care with advanced healthcare services. In addition, geriatric patients with chronic disorders and individuals recently discharged from hospitals and other healthcare settings are expected to be at high nutrition risk and can get home-cooked meals. These factors are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Growing advancements in-home healthcare industry is also expected to fuel the market expansion in the forthcoming years. Availability of Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics that help in faster patient care and provision of telehealth programs for patients suffering from chronic disorders and who need to be admitted frequently is trending. The pandemic has had a positive impact on the market in 2021. According to McKinsey, emergency room visits in the U.S were down by half or more and faced an accelerated decline throughout the year. This led healthcare practitioners to prescribe patients home infusion treatments to monitor them remotely which is safe for the patient and also reduces the burden on a healthcare facility.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Home Infusion Therapy Market – The global home infusion therapy market size was valued at USD 31.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The global home infusion therapy market size was valued at USD 31.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. Home Healthcare Market – The global home healthcare market size was valued at USD 320.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

December 2021 : Baxter International completed the acquisition of Hillstrom. This acquisition will help the company in broadening its geographic footprint and integrating medical device technology that will enhance patient care, lower costs and increase workflow efficiency.

Baxter International completed the acquisition of Hillstrom. This acquisition will help the company in broadening its geographic footprint and integrating medical device technology that will enhance patient care, lower costs and increase workflow efficiency. May 2021: Smiths Medical and Ivenix, Inc. announced a partnership agreement to offer a comprehensive suite of infusion management solutions in the U.S. market. This partnership is expected to evolve infusion management to improve patient safety.

Smiths Medical and Ivenix, Inc. announced a partnership agreement to offer a comprehensive suite of infusion management solutions in the U.S. market. This partnership is expected to evolve infusion management to improve patient safety. April 2020: Option Care Health announced an expansion of its partnership with Regence Health (a committee that helps ease the burden on hospitals in the U.S) to increase access to healthcare at home for high-risk patients that rely on infusion services.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. home infusion therapy market include

Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd.

CareFusion

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical

JMS CO., LTD.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Coram LLC

Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc.

BriovaRx Infusion Services

Paragon Healthcare

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.