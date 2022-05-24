Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types And Application Forecast

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Overview

The nano calcium carbonate refers to an ultra-fine precipitated calcium carbonate with an average particle diameter less than 100 nanometers which can be sued as additives in various products. The nano calcium carbonate is widely applied in plastic, paints and rubber industries because of its unique properties. This nano calcium carbonates act as a partial replacement of titanium dioxide in coatings, and it does not affect the whiteness of finished product. The use of nano calcium carbonate particles in chemical, biological, and industrial areas are constantly increasing, and researchers across the globe are working in discovering more of their properties which are expected to drive the global Nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period. The nano calcium carbonate is used in a wide number of applications such as in coatings, plastics, alloys, nanowires, and catalyst uses.

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth in the demand for nano calcium carbonate from various end-use applications such as paints, sealant, and adhesives is expected to drive the global nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period. The nano calcium carbonate is used to improve the properties of materials including plastics, adhesives, rubber, and sealants. The addition of nano calcium carbonate improves the weather resistance, heat resistance, impact resistance, and also the toughness and performance of the material under extreme temperature conditions. The use of nano-calcium carbonate in paints helps to control the rheological and the necessary mechanical properties of the cured material. The use of nano-calcium carbonate as additives in polymers and adhesives contributes in reducing the volume formulation cost and improving the final product quality, thereby fuelling the growth of global nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, the increase in labeling and packaging market, automotive, industrial, glass and ceramics industry is creating a high demand for printing inks. The nano calcium carbonate is used in printing ink to improve its quality. This calcium carbonate treated ink can replace the use of varnishes and oils. The growth in the demand for solvent ink, offset ink or lithographic ink is expected to drive the nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period. The nano calcium carbonate is used in the inner tube of radial tire and butyl tube to improve the air tightness, stiffness, and reduce the cost of a rubber compound. The increasing demand for industrial rubber for tire industry as a cheap and efficient substitute of carbon black because of its superior chemical properties is expected to drive the global nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period.

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Segmentation

On the Basis of Application, Nano Calcium Carbonate market is segmented into:

Plastic

Paper

Adhesives and Sealants

Paints and Coatings

Others

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Nano Calcium Carbonate market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is expected to dominate the global nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period. Rapid growth in industries including automotive, rubber, construction, paper, and manufacturing is expected to drive the nano calcium carbonate market in APEJ region over the forecast period. China is estimated to dominate the APEJ nano calcium carbonate market due to the increase in tire and rubber industry in this area. The growth in automotive production on account of rising demand for light and heavy commercial vehicles is expected to drive the North America nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period. The growth in investment by the major manufacturing firms to set up new production sites in Eastern European countries including Romania, Poland, and the Czech Republic are expected to drive the nano calcium carbonate market in this area. The stringent regulations about pollution control and reduction are expected to fuel the growth of Western Europe nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period.

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Key Players

Nano calcium carbonate market has several global operators, some of the major stakeholders among them include

Specialty Minerals Inc.

Imerys Performance Minerals

Omya AG

Enping Yueyi Chemistry Industry Co. Ltd.

Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co.,Ltd

Jia Dah Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

