Dimer Acid Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment

The Asia Pacific to Remain Prominent in Terms of Dimer Acid Consumption

As a consequence of a steady demand for dimer acids from growing end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging in emerging economies such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a prominent share of the global dimer acid market, in terms of volume and value. In addition, the China market’s leadership in the APAC region is estimated to remain unhampered over the assessment period followed by North America and Europe regions, where the dimer acid market is expected to grow at a substantial rate.

The Standard Segment is expected to Remain Dominant in the Dimer Acid Market

Among different types of dimer acids, it is expected that the standard types of dimer acids will hold more than half of the global dimer acid market by type throughput the forecast period. However, the hydrogenated type of dimer acid is expected to project lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Dimer Acid Application to Remain Strong in the Production of Reactive Polyamide Resins and Non-Reactive Polyamide Resins

Reactive dimer acids are primarily applied in the production of polyurethanes and epoxy curing agents while non-reactive dimer acids are prominently consumed for the production of adhesives and inks. Owing to the growing demand for polyurethanes and epoxy curing agents, non-reactive dimer acids are expected to remain prominent in terms of sales over the forecast period. This growth is majorly a result of availability of a wide range of products fulfilling the high-purity criteria of the dimer acid end-users.

Dimer Acid Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent market participants of the global dimer acid market that operate at domestic or international levels are as follows:

Croda International Plc.

Emery Oleochemicals

Kraton Corporation

Oleon NV

Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Florachem Corporation

Aturex Group

Jiangsu Yonglin Oleochemical Co.

Jinan Tongfa resin Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Longwell Industrial Co., Ltd.

