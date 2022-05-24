Sales Revenue Of Marketing Automation Market To Increase In Coming 10 Years On Back Of Rapid Adoption Across Major Industries : Fact.MR

The global marketing automation market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2032. The marketing automation market share is estimated to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2032 from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021.

Owing to the growing use of mobile phones, the marketing automation market size is expected to grow significantly through 2027. Customer retention and sales generation are becoming more important as digitization spreads which is changing the marketing automation market outlook.

The demand for marketing automation solutions have been significantly expanding due to the digitalization of businesses, rising internet penetration, and the use of mobile devices. Some of the primary causes projected to drive development of marketing automation are rising demand for targeted advertising, the need to retain users for business growth, and the requirement for an informed advertising strategy.

Furthermore, the marketing automation market is expected to develop due to an increase in the use of IoT devices, an increase in big data and data analytics solutions, and need for business automation and insights.

Key Segments

By Component : Software Services

By Application : Campaign Management Email Marketing Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring Social Media Marketing Inbound Marketing Analytics and Reporting Other Applications (Site Tracking, Activity Tracking, and Sales Conversion Tracking)

By Deployment Type : On-premises Cloud

By Organization Size : Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical : BFSI IT and Telecom Travel and Hospitality Healthcare and Lifesciences Retail and Consumer Goods Education Media and Entertainment Manufacturing Other Vertical (Government, Logistics and Transportation, Automotive, and Energy and Utilities)

By Region : North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Kingdom of Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Competitive Landscape

Several organisations are focusing on using digital platforms to retain their clients, and the demand for marketing automation has been steadily rising during the pandemic.

Through inorganic marketing strategies such as collaborations, investments, and acquisitions, as well as strategic launches to bring changes to their services, the leading players are focusing on expanding their portfolio and enhancing their global footprint. These suppliers have a large customer base and a broad geographic footprint, as well as well-organized distribution systems, which aids in revenue growth.

Recent Developments in the Marketing Automation Market :

Adobe’s journey optimizer gained mobile marketing personalisation features in February 2022 , allowing users to better engage their customers on smartphones. Message Designer, which allows users to create personalised email, push notifications, and in-app messages for customers on mobile devices from a single console; personalised app experiences, which consider app usage and other factors; and unified customer profiles, which drive analytics in workflows, are among the seven capabilities.

journey optimizer gained mobile marketing personalisation features in , allowing users to better engage their customers on smartphones. Message Designer, which allows users to create personalised email, push notifications, and in-app messages for customers on mobile devices from a single console; personalised app experiences, which consider app usage and other factors; and unified customer profiles, which drive analytics in workflows, are among the seven capabilities. The Dynamics 365 Marketing December 2021 update allows users to construct journey branches based on any attribute, track unsubscribed customers in real-time marketing insights, and manage Microsoft Teams meeting options from the Dynamics 365 Marketing app starting in December 2021. The update also includes bug fixes and general performance improvements.

What is the Segmentation Outlook for the Marketing Automation Market?

The marketing automation market is segmented into various categories based on component type, application, deployment, organization size, and vertical.

Based on the component, the market is divided into software and services.

The marketing automation market is categorised into campaign, management, email marketing, lead nurturing and lead scoring, social media marketing, inbound marketing, analytics and reporting, other applications mainly site tracking, activity tracking, and sales conversion tracking based on application.

Based on the deployment type, the market can be on-premises or cloud.

BFSI, IT and telecom, travel and hospitality, healthcare and life science, retail and consumer goods, education, media and entertainment, and manufacturing are the main verticals of the marketing automation market.

