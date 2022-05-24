High Fiber Dog Food Market is to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2022-2031

According to latest research study by FactMR, High Fiber Dog Food market is on the urge to showcase substantial growth of close to 5% during 2021-2031. High fiber dog food demand will witness a surge with optimistic growth outlook on the back of pet adoption, growing dog population and dog owner’s concern about health and wellbeing of their pets This demand is further set to bolster as the consumer landscape in the pet food industry is shifting, towards high fiber pet food catering to younger and more educated customers.

Customers want their pet food to be fresh and nutritious, as well as prepared in a more natural way. Pet owners are concerned with what they feed their beloved pets. According to a study conducted by Nestlé Purina and PetCare Company, it is estimated that more that 80% of pet owners are concerned about the ingredients in their pets’ food. Before purchasing pet food, more than four out of five pet owners are likely to read the ingredient list.

A competitive pet food manufacturer takes into account the rationale behind high fiber food trend, the customer preferences, and the product portfolio’s diversification.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high fiber dog Food include

  • Nutro
  • Solid Gold
  • Blue Buffalo
  • Earthborn Holistic
  • Wellness Core
  • Holistic Select
  • Dr. Tim’s
  • Instinct
  • American Journey
  • Nutrisca
  • Royal Canin
  • Fromm Gold Coast
  • Purina
  • Natural Balance along with other prominent players.

  • Puppy
  • Senior
  • Adult
  • Dry Food
  • Wet Food
  • Soluble
  • Insoluble
  • Gluten-Free
  • Grain-Free
  • Limited Ingredient
  • Grain Inclusive
  • Functional
  • Others
  • Senior Health
  • Digestive Aids
  • Immune Support
  • Skin & Itch
  • Weight Conditions
  • Lamb
  • Beef
  • Chicken
  • Vegetable
  • Seafood
  • Turkey
  • Others
  • Animal Derived
  • Plant Derived
  • Modern Trade Channels
  • Online ChannelThird Party Website
  • Direct to Customer
  • Pet Food Stores
  • Others
  • North AmericaUS & Canada
  • Latin AmericaBrazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
  • EuropeGermany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
  • East AsiaChina, Japan, South Korea
  • South AsiaIndia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
  • OceaniaAustralia and New Zealand
  • Middle East and AfricaGCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

