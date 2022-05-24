High Fiber Dog Food Market is to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2022-2031

According to latest research study by FactMR, High Fiber Dog Food market is on the urge to showcase substantial growth of close to 5% during 2021-2031. High fiber dog food demand will witness a surge with optimistic growth outlook on the back of pet adoption, growing dog population and dog owner’s concern about health and wellbeing of their pets This demand is further set to bolster as the consumer landscape in the pet food industry is shifting, towards high fiber pet food catering to younger and more educated customers.

What is Driving Demand for High Fiber Dog Food?

Customers want their pet food to be fresh and nutritious, as well as prepared in a more natural way. Pet owners are concerned with what they feed their beloved pets. According to a study conducted by Nestlé Purina and PetCare Company, it is estimated that more that 80% of pet owners are concerned about the ingredients in their pets’ food. Before purchasing pet food, more than four out of five pet owners are likely to read the ingredient list.

A competitive pet food manufacturer takes into account the rationale behind high fiber food trend, the customer preferences, and the product portfolio’s diversification.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of High Fiber Dog Food?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high fiber dog Food include

  • Nutro
  • Solid Gold
  • Blue Buffalo
  • Earthborn Holistic
  • Wellness Core
  • Holistic Select
  • Dr. Tim’s
  • Instinct
  • American Journey
  • Nutrisca
  • Royal Canin
  • Fromm Gold Coast
  • Purina
  • Natural Balance along with other prominent players.

Key Segments

By Dog Age

  • Puppy
  • Senior
  • Adult

By Type

  • Dry Food
  • Wet Food

By Fiber Type

  • Soluble
  • Insoluble

By Food Specialty

  • Gluten-Free
  • Grain-Free
  • Limited Ingredient
  • Grain Inclusive
  • Functional
  • Others

By Health Requirement

  • Senior Health
  • Digestive Aids
  • Immune Support
  • Skin & Itch
  • Weight Conditions

By Flavor type

  • Lamb
  • Beef
  • Chicken
  • Vegetable
  • Seafood
  • Turkey
  • Others

By Ingredient type

  • Animal Derived
  • Plant Derived

By Sales Channel

  • Modern Trade Channels
  • Online Channel
    • Third Party Website
    • Direct to Customer
  • Pet Food Stores
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China, Japan, South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia and New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

