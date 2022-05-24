Global Microbial Biosurfactants Market Opportunity Assessment To Disclose Lucrative Revenue Prospects For Players : Fact.MR

Worldwide sales of microbial biosurfactants are valued at US$ 16.5 million in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that the global microbial biosurfactants market is expected to exceed US$ 24.3 million by 2032, expanding at a 3.9% CAGR.

Under product type, rhamnolipids are anticipated to reach a market valuation of around US$ 5.6 million and create an absolute & opportunity of US$ 2.2 million during 2022-2032.

Microbial Biosurfactants Industry Research by Category

  • Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Product Type :

    • Rhamnolipids
    • Sophorolipids
    • Mannosylerythritol
    • Other Product Types

  • Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Application :

    • Household Detergents
    • Industrial & Institutional Cleaners
    • Personal Care
    • Oilfield Chemicals
    • Agricultural Chemicals
    • Other Applications

  • Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of microbial biosurfactants are SI Group, Agae Technologies, LLC, Ecover UK Ltd, Saraya Co., Ltd., AkzoNobel, BASF, and Jeneil. The global microbial biosurfactants market is consolidated and competitive because of the presence of various international and local players.

For instance :

  • Evonik, in January 2019, partnered with the consumer goods group Unilever and invested in biosurfactants, which will allow the company to expand its market position in the biosurfactants domain
  • BASF, in Oct 2021, signed a bio surfactant agreement with Allied Carbon Solutions & Holifirm to produce sophorolipids & glycolipid for home & personal care.

Fact.MR has delivered thorough statistics about the price facts of top microbial biosurfactant manufacturers positioned across regions, in addition to providing information on sales growth, speculative production expansion, and production capacity, in the recently published report.

Why Does Mannosylerythritol Hold a Prominent Share in the Microbial Biosurfactants Market?

Under the product type segment, the microbial biosurfactants market is segmented into rhamnolipids, sophorolipids, mannosylerythritol, and other product types. Mannosylerythritol performs as an actual topical moisturizer and repairs damaged hair, and has the properties of protecting and healing. The mannosylerythritol segment holds 28.6% of the overall market share, and is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% over the decade.

Which Application of Microbial Biosurfactants is Popular?

Microbial biosurfactants, under application, are segmented into household detergents, industrial & institutional cleaners, personal care, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and other applications. Industrial & institutional cleaners lead the market by holding 25% of the overall market share, and are projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Market value of beauty & personal care amounted to US$ 564.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7%.

Biosurfactants have exhibited great potentials such as skin compatibility and skin protection. The personal care segment is estimated to provide a gain of 100 BPS to the global microbial biosurfactants market during the assessment years of 2022-2032.

