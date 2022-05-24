Digital Textile Printing Inks Market To Record Rise In Demand Owing To Increasing ( Industry Forecast Analysis) : Fact.MR

Detailed industry analysis on the global digital textile printing inks market shows that the market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10.8% in 2021 to reach US$ 908 million.

The market for digital textile printing inks is likely to grow on the back of enhanced ink chemistry being witnessed in the digital textile industry, coupled with innovative and improved product properties launched by manufacturers of digital textile printing inks.

As per latest analysis by Fact.MR, global digital textile printing inks market value is projected to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2032, observing tremendous growth in the long run at 12.7% CAGR because of technological innovations introduced in the manufacturing of digital textile printed fabric.

Key Segments of Digital Textile Printing Inks Industry Research

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Type : Dye Sublimation Reactive Dyes Acid Dyes Disperse Dyes Pigments Others

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Printer Speed (sqm/hr) : <50 Digital Printers 50 – 100 Digital Printers 101 – 250 Digital Printers 251 – 400 Digital Printers 401 – 600 Digital Printers 601 – 800 Digital Printers 801 – 1,000 Digital Printers >1,000 Digital Printers

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Printer Technology : Roll to Roll DTG

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by End-use Application : Fashion Sportswear Home Textiles Soft Signage

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market by Region : North America South America and Caribbean Europe Asia Oceania Middle East Africa



Competition Landscape

Amtex, DCC Prints, EFI, DyStar, DuPont, Durst Group AG, Everlight, Hongsam, Huntsman, Inkbank, Isonik, Jk Group, Kao Collins, Lustre, Marabu, and Sun Chemical are major players in the digital textile printing inks market.

For the year 2022, Huntsman has increased its digital textile ink properties to provide extensive stability, resistance to aqueous solutions, and excellent material holding capacity. Huntsman digital textile printing inks hold around 8% of the North American market.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by players in the digital textiles ink market, along with their detailed overviews of sales analysis by application, including SWOT analysis and sales generated from target digital textile ink sales of top digital textile printing ink manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Which Category is Set to Bring in High Profits for Market Players?

Dye sublimation ink is one of the prominent category seeing tremendous growth over past half decade. Textile printing technologies are divided into two types: transmission dye-sublimation and direct to fabric printing (DTF).

Sublimation ink is in high demand in various countries because it is a relatively simple process to adapt to. It is especially popular in countries where manufacturers are transitioning from traditional textile printing to digital textile printing.

Polyester and sportswear are two popular applications for dye sublimation. The design is simply transferred from paper to material, and then redirected onto the material using a heat press.

The prominent distinction between production with other digital textile printing inks and printing with sublimation is that dye sublimation dyes the fibres, making them wash and abrasion resistant, whereas, pigment inks are simply laid down on the product’s surface, making them more susceptible to cleaning, dwindling, and rupture.

As a result, the digital textiles ink market is developing due to rising demand for luxurious household textiles. As such, demand for digital sublimation ink and acid digital textile ink is projected to touch US$ 909 million and US$ 563 million by 2032.

