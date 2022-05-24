Monochloroacetic Acid Market To Register Incremental Revenue Opportunities During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The monochloroacetic acid market is predicted to grow at a fair CAGR of 6.6%. It is estimated to be worth around US$ 1.46 Billion in 2032, rising up from US$ 860.6 Million in 2021.

Research and innovations carried out in the field of manufacturing sectors for different types of products has come up with some new uses for MCA acid and is anticipated to boost the global market further.

Most of the demand for monochloroacetic acid comes from the chemical industry, where it is used as an intermediate substance for the production of other chemicals. The global monochloroacetic acid market is expected to enlarge in the coming days with the growth in the production of these resultant chemicals.

Key Segments

By Product Form : Crystalline Liquid Flakes

By Application : Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Agrochemicals Surfactants Thyoglycolic Acid (TGA) Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Competitive Landscape

As per the new market research report on monochloroacetic acid market, there are many small scale and medium sized business partners contributing a significant portion of the entire market revenue. Most of the monochloroacetic acid using industries benefit from the wide number of suppliers present in the market since switching costs are minimal.

The key players in the chloroacetic acid market include Akzonobel N.V., CABB, Daicel Corporation, Shandong Minji Chemical, PCC, Architorganosys, Denak Co. Ltd., Kaifeng Dongda Chemical Company, Meridian Chem-Bond, and Niacet.

What are the Recent Developments in the Field of Monochloroacetic Acid Market?

AkzoNobel partnered with Atul Chemical to establish an MCA production plant in India with operations starting by March 2019. This joint venture is expected to combine the cutting-edge and eco-friendly hydrogenation technology to produce monochloroacetic acid from the chlorine and hydrogen provided by the Atul Chemicals.

from the chlorine and hydrogen provided by the Atul Chemicals. CABB collaborated with Jining Gold Power of China to produce monochloroacetic acid for supplying in China. It has announced to use the German hydrogenation technology to produce 25 kilotons every year in the liquid form. It is also expected that this local production unit may uplift the quality benchmarks for safety and sustainability.

What is the Monochloroacetic Acid Market Outlook According to Different Segments?

The crystalline product form had the maximum market share as it uses simple manufacturing techniques and results in low cost monochloroacetic acid required in bulk for industrial purposes. It is predicted to continue as the most popular segment in the coming years as per the monochloroacetic acid market demand analysis by witnessing the highest CAGR of 4.7% for the projected years 2022 to 2032.

Moreover, as miscibility is an important characteristic of chemicals used in industrial operations, so the liquid segment is gaining market demands higher than before. This segment is anticipated to develop remarkably throughout the forecasted time.

Based on various applications of the MCA acid, the carboxymethylcellulose, or CMC segment, is the largest category in the global monochloroacetic acid market. Carboxymethylcellulose is utilized in several end-use industries, namely material paints & coatings, food & beverages companies, and even oil & gas companies, which makes it the highest contributing segment to the global monochloroacetic acid market.

According to this market report, this segment is predicted to grow at a rate of approximately 4.7% during the forecasted years, which is highest than any other segment.

