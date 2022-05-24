Global Phenolic Resins Market To Record Significant Rise In Revenue Share During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Worldwide sales of phenolic resins have reached US$ 14.69 billion in 2022, and, as per detailed analysis, the global phenolic resins market is projected to register 5.4% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 24.78 billion by 2032.

Phenolic resins account for around 2% of the global synthetic polymers market, but have the potential to contribute close to 5% of overall synthetic resin demand going forward.

The global resins market has been proliferating since the past few decades due to increased use in various applications. Resins, being easy to mould and withstand high tension, is the choice for many manufacturers for the replacement of expensive reinforced fibre.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7338

Phenolic Resins Industry Research by Category

Phenolic Resins Market by Type : Resol Resins Novolac Resins Other Product Types

Phenolic Resins Market by Application : Insulation Paper Impegration Wood Adhesives Laminates Molding Other Applications

Phenolic Resins Market by End Use : Electrical & Electronics Building & Construction Furniture Automotive Other End Uses

Phenolic Resins Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7338

Competition Landscape

3M Company, DIC Corporation, Owens Corning, Arclin Inc., Olympic Panel Products LLC., Hardwoods Inc., Arizona Chemical, Kolon Industries, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Ashland, Hexcel Corporation, American Micro Industries Inc. are key suppliers of phenolic resins.

Market players such as 3M and Arizona Chemicals are continuously performing research & development to increase the strength of phenolic resins to be used in fire retardants, sealant coatings, etc.

DIC Corporation’s phenolic resins PHENOLITE is gaining huge attention across industries due to its improved properties such as flame resistance, cost-effective, high tensile strength, and chemical resistance.

Why are Resol Resins Set to Remain Highly Attractive?

Resol resins is the most attractive category in the market due to their diversified use in construction, furniture, automotive, electrical & electronics, and much more. This category registered a CAGR of 4.5% till 2021 with a market value of US$ 6.64 billion, and is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.2%. Hike in the market for resol resins is due to increase in application in adhesives, plywood and laminate composites.

Additionally, demand is driven by rapid growth in the automobile and construction & building industries. The resol resins market is followed by Novolac resins at an attractive CAGR of 4% during the historical period, and is projected to grow 1.6X over the forecast period and create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 3.37 billion. This is due to extensive use of novolac resins in adhesives due to their excellent binding properties.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7338

Which Phenolic Resin Application is Predicted to Bring in High Revenue?

The insulation application stands out in the market with a valuation of US$ 3.42 million at the end of 2021. Insulation application of phenolic resins is likely to be attractive due to increased end uses in the automobile and electrical & electronics sectors, which is creating demand and driving the market at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The insulation application is set to capture around 20.4% market share. This application is facing direct competition from the paper impetration application, which is poised to grow 1.8X, creating an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.47 billion.

Phenolic resin application in electrical & electronics, building & construction, and furniture gives tough competition to the other categories and stands out with an aggregate market value share of 71%. Due to high use of automotive across the globe, demand for phenolic resins is set to witness steady growth over the coming years.

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048317/piezoelectric-electroceramics-demand-outlook-is-expected-to-remain-rlevated-topping-a-cagr-of-3-until-2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com