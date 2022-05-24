Demand For Facial Implants Market To Increase Substantially From Key Industry Forecast Analysis : Fact.MR

The global facial implant market was valued at US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022, and is expected to rise at a 7.7% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period.

As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 2.5 Billion, which experienced a Y-o-Y growth of 8% in 2022. Increasing cases of facial deformities due to congenital disorders is one of the major factors that is expected to accelerate the market growth.

The growing concern regarding personal appearance among the local population in both developed and developing countries is projected to increase the number of cosmetic surgeries, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Key Segments Covered in the Facial Implant Market Study

Facial Implant Market by Product : Chin and Mandibular Implants Cheek Implants Nasal Implants Facial Implant Injectables

Facial Implant Market by Material : Metal Facial Implants Biologicals Facial Implants Polymers Facial Implants Ceramic Facial Implants

Facial Implant Market by Procedure : Facial Implants for Eyelid Surgery Facial Implants for Facelift Facial Implants for Rhinoplasty

Facial Implant Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

New product and technology introductions are a priority for industry players in the global Facial Implant Market. Additional functions include the ease of acquisition, maintenance and management, and enabling services to be scaled up or down as demands evolve. In order to strengthen their position in the worldwide Facial Implant Market, organizations are focused on industry collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships.

The research offers a comprehensive competition analysis of some top competitors in the facial implant market, including company biographies, recent developments, and significant market strategies. It shows how the competitors are taking advantage of the opportunities present in the facial implant market.

In May 2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, a global medical technology leader, introduced the availability of new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Omni&trade Suite , an intelligent operating room (OR) designed to optimize surgical workflow and procedural efficiency by automating manual tasks and streamlining unnecessary technology and redundant hardware. The new AI feature uses cameras to automatically recognize and timestamp key OR workflow milestones, including patient entry and exit, door count, the start and stop of anesthesia, surgery and cleaning. Surgical teams are guided through a process to help optimize OR workflow based on real-time access to workflow metrics.

a global medical technology leader, introduced the availability of new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within , an intelligent operating room (OR) designed to optimize surgical workflow and procedural efficiency by automating manual tasks and streamlining unnecessary technology and redundant hardware. The new AI feature uses cameras to automatically recognize and timestamp key OR workflow milestones, including patient entry and exit, door count, the start and stop of anesthesia, surgery and cleaning. Surgical teams are guided through a process to help optimize OR workflow based on real-time access to workflow metrics. In February 2022, Bactiguard and Zimmer Biomet announced to expand their global license arrangement which began in 2019, to encompass a variety of implant product segments to prevent post operative infections, joint reconstruction, implant for sports medicine, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial applications are included in the exclusive license agreement.

and announced to expand their global license arrangement which began in 2019, to encompass a variety of implant product segments to prevent post operative infections, joint reconstruction, implant for sports medicine, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial applications are included in the exclusive license agreement. In November 2021, The Center for Oral, Facial, and Implant Surgery and U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a specialized management services firm that solely supplies outstanding maxillofacial and oral experts, announced a new cooperation.

Which Segment is likely to lead in the global market for Facial Implants?

By product, the Injectables segment accounts for the majority of the facial implant market, with a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032. By material, the polymers segment of the Facial Implant Market represents the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Polymer material dominates the market, owing to the increasing usage for deformity correction surgeries. Polymeric materials have considerable tensile strength and are best suited for facial implant. Furthermore, other benefits associated with it including flexibility, rigid support, and biocompatibility are anticipated to fuel the market growth. The most frequently used implant are solid silicone implant that are used for augmentation surgery.

