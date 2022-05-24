Global Smart Implants Market To Witness Significant Revenue Growth On Back Of Augmenting Demand : Fact.MR

The global smart implants market is estimated at US$ 3.9 billion in 2022, and is forecast to surpass a market value of US$ 22.2 billion by 2032. Smart implants are expected to contribute significantly to the global implants market, with demand surging at a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2032.

Latest market analysis by Fact.MR, a global market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the smart implants market experienced unparalleled growth at a CAGR of 19.9% over 2017-2021. This high growth can be attributed to the entry of numerous novel smart implants, expanding their application into various domains.

Growing diabetic population has increased the demand for frequent glucose-level checks, which was sufficed with wearable sensors that lasted 5-10 days. Introduction of implantable sensors that last for almost 6 months with better accuracy has revolutionized the diabetes care market. Increasing adoption of implantable-continuous glucose monitors (I-CGM) is propelling smart implants market growth.

Key Segments of Smart Implants Industry Survey

Smart Implants Market by Implant : Pacemakers CRTs ICDs Knee Replacement I-CGM Cochlear Implants Sacral Neuromodulators DRG Neurostimulators Spinal Cord Stimulators Others

Smart Implants Market by Use Case : Cardiac Rhythm Management Arthroplasty Neuromodulation Continuous Glucose Monitoring Hearing Others

Smart Implants Market by End User : Hospitals Specialty Clinics ASCs

Smart Implants Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of smart implants are Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corporation, Biotronik, Zimmer Biomet, and Cochlear Ltd.

The global smart implants market is strictly consolidated with each player competing to secure dominance. One of the key approaches adopted by global leaders is increased investments in R&D to establish brand identity with breakthrough products.

Manufacturers are seeking on-field guidance by collaborating with hospitals and understanding the needs and challenges of patients to customize product development. Several partnerships with ICT industries are also established to guide medical technology development.

Apr , Medtronic & GE healthcare collaborated to understand the unique requirements and ultimatum for care at Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Office-based Labs (OBLs). In Aug 2020, Senseonics collaborated with Ascensia Diabetes Care, providing it the exclusive distributor rights across the globe. Ascensia Diabetes Care markets its product in more than 125 countries, and will commercialize the Senseonics’ Eversense® CGM systems.

Which Use Case of Smart Implants is Most Popular?

Under the use case segment, the smart implants market is segmented into cardiac rhythm management, arthroplasty, neuromodulation, continuous glucose monitoring, hearing, and other product types. Early advancements in cardiac rhythm management devices have guided rapid inclination towards smart implants in the field. However, robust studies assessing the use of smart implants in orthopaedic surgeries and fixations are promising rapid amplification of smart implant usage in arthroplasty and other bone fixation procedures.

Neuromodulation is another key contributor to the growth of the smart implants market. Studies have supported the use of neuromodulation in depression management and treatment of spinal cord diseases. Deep brain stimulation has implications in personalized therapies for epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. Artificial intelligence in amalgamation with neuromodulation can help understand the behavioral pattern of patients to treat them accordingly. These benefits will lead to unmatched growth of the smart implants market ahead.

