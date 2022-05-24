Companies In Global Molded Plastics Market Expedite Product Innovations To Stay At Forefront In Market: Fact.MR

The global molded plastics market has reached US$ 165.8 billion in 2022, and is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 260.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the said time period.

Demand is likely to grow on the back of rising usage of several kinds of polymers in different industries, coupled with augmented use of molded plastics in the agriculture industry, thereby supporting market growth over the assessment period.

Sales of molded plastics currently account for around 28.1% share in the global plastics market. The molded plastics market has witnessed significant growth in the last half-decade due to fast growth in various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, transpiration, etc..

Molded Plastics Industry Research by Category

Molded Plastics Market by Material : Polypropylene Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polystyrene Polyethylene Terephthalate Other Materials

Molded Plastics Market by End Use : Packaging Consumables & Electronics Automotive & Transportation Building & Construction Other Applications

Molded Plastics Market by Region : North America Molded Plastics Market Latin America Molded Plastics Market Europe Molded Plastics Market East Asia Molded Plastics Market South Asia & Oceania Molded Plastics Market MEA Molded Plastics Market



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Molded Plastics Market

The global molded plastics market is largely fragmented, and North American companies are dominating the overall market due to their worldwide presence. Industry players are focusing on improving their R&D capabilities and developing new products.

In 2021 , BASF set out to increase its polyamides product portfolio for the high-temperature variety by launching a new brand – heat-stabilized Ultramid.

, set out to increase its polyamides product portfolio for the high-temperature variety by launching a new brand – heat-stabilized Ultramid. In August 2021, LANXESS completed the acquisition of a USA-based leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals – Emerald Kalama Chemical.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of molded plastics market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

Which Molded Plastic Application Will Bring High Revenue Growth?

Based on application of molded plastics, the packaging industry has acquired more than 1/4 market share in 2022 due to an increase in demand from numerous industries. Growth of the segment is largely credited to swelling demand for substitutions for other packaging materials, such as glass and metals.

Flexibility in design, moisture and chemical resistance, low cost, and lightweight properties of molded plastics are expected to drive high consumption in the packaging industry. Molded plastics are used in producing containers, cans, bottles, and packaging films that are used in pharmaceutical, chemical, and food & beverage industries. Packaging application is likely to expand at 5.4% CAGR and provide an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 25.3 billion between 2022 and 2032.

